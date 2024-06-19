Pan Asian delicacies at Nom Nom, Bengaluru

Craving Asian food but cannot decide between Thai, Chinese, Japanese or Korean? It is a common enough dilemma faced by those eating out. The desire to have Chinese noodles, Japanese sushi, or Korean dumplings in one sitting might sound like a tantalizing dream, destined however to be disrupted by reality. Mumbai-based Nom Nom has arrived in Bengaluru with its array of pan-Asian dishes, to satisfy your Asian culinary cravings.

Located in RMZ Ecoworld, Bellandur, Nom Nom offers a thrilling fusion of Thai, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Burmese cuisine. Familiar, comforting flavours evoke a sense of nostalgia in every dish. While a wood-tone colour palate dominates the interior, rattan furniture gives a subdued look to the space. Nom Nom also offers an alfresco dining space if you want to enjoy a quiet evening.

As soon as we seated ourselves it started to drizzle, and we started our meal with a piping hot bowl of tom yum soup. What felt like a bowl of comforting flavours was the right fit for a rainy afternoon. Moving on we tried the tender coconut and raw mango salad. Fresh coconut, raw mango, and crunchy lettuce topped with creamy sweet chilli dressing made for a refreshing take on a traditional salad and was perfect for summer.

We then tried Indonesian-style spicy bird-eye chilli prawns with a side of very addictive Thai prawn crackers served with sweet chilli sauce. A blend of umami flavours balanced perfectly with the heat from the chillis.

Carrying on with our appetizer menu we savoured the chicken gyoza with a side of Shanghai sauce. The gyoza with its crispy golden exterior, filled with juicy chicken went perfectly with the sweet and savoury Shanghai sauce creating a harmonious blend of flavours.

What really stood out was the salmon and avocado roll, a Japanese delicacy that incorporates fresh salmon, and creamy avocado wrapped in nori and seasoned sushi rice — a must try if you are a sushi lover.

Moving on to the main course, we opted for Cantonese-style chicken in a soya chilli oyster sauce, with jasmine rice. Even though the fragrant rice went very well with the curry, the dish by itself was so-so.

Already full, for dessert we were spoilt for choice. All immaculately presented, we tried the Asian flavour chocolate delice dark, dark chocolate with a hint of coffee and matcha cream. The bitter dark chocolate mousse paired well with the sweet nuttiness of the matcha. For the second dessert we tried mango tart, which was an apt choice for the season and hit the sweet spot for all mango worshippers.