September 28, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

It is Pa Pa Ya and not papaya. Pa Pa Ya, an Asian bistro serving Pan-Asian cuisine that opened in Hyderabad recently has Asian food lovers making a beeline to check out what makes this different from other pan-Asian restaurants in Hyderabad.

Nothing much perhaps, but whatever is on the menu is definitely a notch above the others in taste, presentation and portion size. Pa Pa Ya’s menu lists dishes from Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Apart from two sections for indoor seating, this restaurant in Jubilee Hills has decent outdoor seating as well. I decided on the things I wanted to try from the menu. Having been drinking hot toddy like it is going out of fashion, I ordered the same. My hot toddy was served with a smoking cinnamon stick which complemented the rum in the toddy.

Pan Asian includes Thai food , so Som Tam was my choice. Every spoonful was a burst of flavour. The roasted peanuts garnish and the kick from the bird’s eye chilli made this salad a delight. During a brief chat with Chef Madhusudhan Bhandari, I mentioned that on a recent visit to Guwahati, I had the best soupy, cottony soft, chicken momos. The chef responded: “We serve something similar here’ and insisted I try them. He quickly disappeared into the kitchen and the next dish that came to my table was not the momo filled with soup, but a portion of sticky crispy lotus stem. Sticky, just about sweet, garlic-y and faintly spicy. A must-have for vegetarians. Non-vegetarians can try the red pepper chicken, which is a drier, no-batter version of the chilli chicken.

Finally, the soup-filled momos arrived, with an instruction to eat whole. So, I did. It was soupy and all but could have been more delicate. Will I have them again at Pa Pa Ya? Yes.

I also had the most exciting bao: Katsu chicken with bao. The crispy chicken in the soft baos is a match made in heaven. Non-messy, non-stretchy, it was love at first bite. Also tried the most talked of Singapory chilli prawns. Met the hype.

The main course had the regular Thai fare so I asked for a chicken katsu curry with jasmine rice and quickly shifted focus to desserts.

Desserts at Pa Pa Ya meet the most important Asian requirement; not too sweet. Even the lotus biscoff caramel cheesecake is not annoyingly sweet. So it is with the tiramisu. This is one more reason I would visit Pa Pa Ya, provided the team continues to maintain the same sugar levels in their desserts.

