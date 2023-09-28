HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pa Pa Ya, the new pan-Asian place in Hyderabad

Naturally lit with lively music, this restaurant is another address for lovers of Asian food

September 28, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
The Pa Pa Ya spread

The Pa Pa Ya spread | Photo Credit: Prabalika m Borah

It is Pa Pa Ya and not papaya. Pa Pa Ya, an Asian bistro serving Pan-Asian cuisine that opened in Hyderabad recently has Asian food lovers making a beeline to check out what makes this different from other pan-Asian restaurants in Hyderabad.

Nothing much perhaps, but whatever is on the menu is definitely a notch above the others in taste, presentation and portion size. Pa Pa Ya’s menu lists dishes from Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore. 

Singapory spicy prawns

Singapory spicy prawns | Photo Credit: Prabalika m Borah

Apart from two sections for indoor seating, this restaurant in Jubilee Hills has decent outdoor seating as well. I decided on the things I wanted to try from the menu. Having been drinking hot toddy like it is going out of fashion, I ordered the same. My hot toddy was served with a smoking cinnamon stick which complemented the rum in the toddy. 

Pan Asian includes Thai food , so Som Tam was my choice. Every spoonful was a burst of flavour. The roasted peanuts garnish and the kick from the bird’s eye chilli made this salad a delight. During a brief chat with Chef Madhusudhan Bhandari, I mentioned that on a recent visit to Guwahati, I had the best soupy, cottony soft, chicken momos. The chef responded: “We serve something similar here’ and insisted I try them. He quickly disappeared into the kitchen and the next dish that came to my table was not the momo filled with soup, but a portion of sticky crispy lotus stem. Sticky, just about sweet, garlic-y and faintly spicy. A must-have for vegetarians. Non-vegetarians can try the red pepper chicken, which is a drier, no-batter version of the chilli chicken. 

Tom Sam

Tom Sam | Photo Credit: Prabalika m Borah

Finally, the soup-filled momos arrived, with an instruction to eat whole. So, I did. It was soupy and all but could have been more delicate. Will I have them again at Pa Pa Ya? Yes.

I also had the most exciting bao: Katsu chicken with bao. The crispy chicken in the soft baos is a match made in heaven. Non-messy, non-stretchy, it was love at first bite. Also tried the most talked of Singapory chilli prawns. Met the hype.

The main course had the regular Thai fare so I asked for a chicken katsu curry with jasmine rice and quickly shifted focus to desserts.

Desserts at Pa Pa Ya meet the most important Asian requirement; not too sweet. Even the lotus biscoff caramel cheesecake is not annoyingly sweet. So it is with the tiramisu. This is one more reason I would visit Pa Pa Ya, provided the team continues to maintain the same sugar levels in their desserts.    

Here find dishes influenced by Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.