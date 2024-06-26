Ouzo by Fire, Indiranagar a new destination for Goan and Mangalorean cuisines

If you are someone who has recently moved to a new city, the food scene can be quite intimidating. For instance, if you are from Northern India living in the South, it can take quite a long time, and much exposure to understand the intricacies of regional cuisine. A sea-facing Mangaluru with its heavy fish-consuming populace in Karnataka will have a completely different culinary landscape than a more central Bengaluru.

Over the years the restaurant scene in Bengaluru has evolved keeping pace with its ever-changing diverse crowd. Now a weekend gateway to Mangaluru for a spicy ghee roast or a Goan vacay for an authentic Goan chorizo can be relished in the city itself.

Ouzo by Fire, Indiranagar a new entrant in the city’s culinary scene is a gastronomic ride to the hidden treasures of Saraswat cooking celebrating the Portuguese culinary influence in Goa, and the Catholic heritage of Mangalore.

Spread across two floors, the interiors are an eclectic mix of modern and Portuguese-style Goan elements, creating a welcoming space one that feels like being in a Goan riviera. The space features Louvre window panes allowing natural light to seep through casting a warm glow on the vintage-style wooden cane chairs and granite table tops. The pièce de résistance of the space is a striking painting of the ‘Rooster of Barcelos’ or the Portuguese rooster, an iconic symbol of good luck.

While the first floor is a more formal dining space, the top floor has been kept modern chic with glass window panes, white-washed walls and an open bar counter.

The menu is thoughtfully curated and gives a peak into both Goan and Mangalorean cuisines. An extensive glossary not only helps one to navigate through the menu but also serves as an educational trip into Konkani culinary linguistics. Like kodi- a Konkani word for curry, vindaloo- a traditional Goan Mangalorean curry made with vinegar, chilis and garlic, nustya- Konkani word for fish.

We started our meal with prawn devil ajillo packed with chorizo (goan pork sausage). The prawn cooked in garlic and paprika sauce was spicy with slight hint of tanginess from the sausage.

We then tried pan-fried turmeric seer fish with raw mango chutney, a must-try if you are an ardent fish lover.

Moving on we tried their prawn ghee roast, a Mangalorean classic where prawns are sauteed in ghee with a blend of whole spices and a rich yoghurt sauce. If you are a vegetarian, the paneer ghee roast is equally delightful and features a similar flavour.

Goan cuisine seems incomplete without trying Goan breads, we munched on their warm poie pockets filled with avocado salad and pulled chicken filling. The warm poie bread stuffed with refreshing salad filling went well with the juicy chicken filling.

Moving on to the main course we tried seafood pulo made with prawns, squid and clam cooked in ghee and served wrapped in a banana leaf. We also tried their crab Kotambir a trephala (a three-ingredient) spiced curry served with steamed millet vermicelli. Comforting flavours that feel they have come straight out of granny’s kitchen.

While the entrée and main course have been kept elaborate, the dessert is kept simple with two options. We tried their bebinca, a layered and baked mixture of egg and coconut served with warm bitter toffee sauce and Alle Belle traditional black jaggery and dried coconut spring roll, served with rum custard. Even if you find yourself too full, both desserts at Ouzo are a must-try.