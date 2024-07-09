European cuisine is about elegance. Think creamy French sauces, melt-in-your-mouth pasta dishes, and precisely seasoned roasts. On the other hand, Mexican food is fiery – a fiesta of spicy salsas, smoky chillies, and bold citrusy flavours. On the surface, these two styles are worlds apart. But what if there was a way to bridge the gap and harmonise these contrasting styles? Ouro, which opened in Bengaluru’s Brigade Road this February, attempts this culinary fusion. Here, European finesse meets Mexican fire, promising an experience that is both familiar and exciting.

According to Ouro’s General Manager, Vinay Vittal Hegde, the idea for this unique fusion was born out of a desire for innovation. “We wanted to create a menu unlike anything else in Bangalore. We started brainstorming. We wanted to craft a menu wherein we take European and Mexican influences and create something entirely our own.”

Vinay further explains, “We understand the importance of catering to the local taste palate. So, we aren’t merely introducing these unique dishes like birria lamb, a classic Mexican street food. We are elevating it with a modern twist and adapting it to the Indian palate. The idea is to make it familiar and enjoyable for everyone, ensuring that our menu resonates with the diverse tastes of Bengaluru.”

However, a word of caution for those venturing into uncharted taste zones: my cautious dining companion, who joined me for Sunday lunch at Ouro, experienced an upset stomach a day later. Her digestive system probably was not quite as enthusiastic about the unfamiliar flavours as mine. However, this is by no means a reflection of Ouro’s quality. Because I emerged unscathed (and was quite delighted) by most of their offerings.

Before we dive into the menu (which is refreshingly simple and straight-forward with wine and cocktail recommendations for each dish), let us take a moment to appreciate Ouro’s terrace-top ambience. The afternoon light from the milky white roof bathed the place in a warm glow. The modern décor had comfortable seating, with wall art that seemed to say, “We’re sophisticated, but not too stuffy” The place buzzed with conversation, creating a vibe perfect for catching up with friends or family. It is clean, it is stylish, but it – like a thousand other fine-dining restaurants in India – has techno music. How about a little variety, maybe some jazz or classical? But hey, who are we to question the mysteries of culinary culture?

The Pulp Friction mocktail lived up to its name. Bursting with fresh orange juice and playful pulp, it is balanced by fragrant basil and a hint of orange blossom water. For a Quentin Tarantino fan, anything with Pulp Fiction in the title is an instant win.

Next, we ventured into uncharted territory with a trio of starters: spicy crab thermidor, tenderloin carpaccio, and snapper ceviche. This was a first for someone who usually avoids raw dishes (what is the German word for the irrational fear of upset stomachs?). While the presentation looked beautiful, the unfamiliar territory of raw ingredients left us hesitant. Despite the reluctance, the presentation of each dish was enticing.

After the parade of impressive but slightly anxiety-inducing raw-meat dishes, our taste buds craved some comfort food. Thankfully, the next set of appetisers arrived like a hug. The in and out prawns – house-spiced and promising a flavour explosion – did not disappoint. The candied nuts in the sauce added a quirky, sweet-and-savoury twist. The lobster dynamite had a butter-poached lobster luxuriating in a hot sauce and truffle oil on a bed of crispy rice. The chicken scotch egg offered a comforting, classic pub-style dish with a twist. The perfectly pouched egg and flavorful minced chicken were a delightful combination, further enhanced by the mustard sauce and house greens.

Though the main course dishes were unfamiliar, a comforting warmth lingered. “We bridge the gap between European and Mexican flavours for Indian palates,” says chef Chandresh. Take the roasted chicken and chestnut bisque, for example. The succulent chicken breast and glazed water chestnuts felt European, while the charred grill leeks and chestnut bisque offered a subtle Indian twist.

The same is true for Ouro’s signature creole boil, which strangely reminded us of a deconstructed South Indian paya. Another reason for this familiarity could be the locally sourced ingredients: “Apart from a Mexican chilli, we source everything locally.”

Finally, our elaborate meal ended with Ouro’s signature (and perhaps their most eventful) dessert: rise of Ouro. Imagine a golden white chocolate egg filled with Biscoff panna cotta perched on a crispy nest drizzled with Biscoff sauce. The pièce de résistance? A wooden mallet to ceremoniously crack open the egg. This playful presentation is a hit among children and Instagrammers alike, encapsulating the spirit of Ouro: innovative, interactive, and interesting.