Of traditions and culinary art at this new Chinese restaurant in Mumbai

December 14, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Yi Jing, launched towards the end of November, in the lobby level of ITC Maratha, sports paintings depicting Chinese culture and traditions. Yi Jing translates to change the classic and is spread over 4,250 square feet with a split-level design with four zones— the demonstration kitchens for wok hei, dimsums and hand-pulled noodle bay, arched bar and two private dining rooms. Dim lights from repurposed jute pendant lamps, with almost everything red and brown reminds one of Chinese restaurants in movies.

Yi Jing is the latest addition at the ITC Maratha helmed by the Executive Chef, Liang Xiao Qing, who has been in India for over two decades. Yi Jing has a special focus on reimagined flavours from the Chinese provinces of Sichuan and Hunan.

Chef Liang who is in his early 60s, says food at Yi Jing represents Chinese traditions. “Earlier Chinese food meant noodles, chilly chicken, and Indianised flavours. We have brought a slice of China for people who crave authentic flavours,” says Chef Liang who has also worked hard to introduce vegetarian options as there is a growing demand for it. “We cannot ignore that fact that more people in India prefer vegetarian food.”

An ode to Chinese heritage

As we get comfortable in our seats, we are poured hot jasmine tea in small Chinese cups. We decided to go with the chef recommendations from the menu and start with the delicate vegetable crystal dumplings. The porcelain texture of the dumplings come from the non-wheat flour-starch. The dumplings are soft pillows of flavour— crunchy, tender, and mushy, all at the same time.

The handcrafted swan-shaped chicken char sui dumplings look so nice, that I wanted the cute little swans home. The swan’s neck is done in corn and rice flour, with sesame seeds adding texture to the wings. The outer layer is deep-fried flour, but as we take the first bite, the flavours of sesame, minced chicken filling with Chinese BBQ base leaves my senses all umami.

The golden fried asparagus with chilli garlic sauce is crisp as the batter used for tempura is of rice and wheat flour with a special cooking technique that suppresses gluten formation and ensures crispness, explains Chef Liang.

The autumn-winter seasonal fruit, water chestnut (also known as singhada) is commonly used in Chinese cuisine. The stir-fried water chestnuts wok tossed with crisp chili is combination of sweet, nutty and tart. The outer layer is crisp as the batter used to coat the water chestnuts is a combination of different flour starch.

Another must try is the Cantonese style lotus stem, a much enjoyed Chinese and Japanese appetiser that is mildly sweet and crunchy.

Wok hei is the highlight

Chef prepared stir-fried chicken with fresh chili for us, allowing us to enter the kitchen and explained the mechanism of wok hei (wok thermal radiation). In fact, a Chinese chef’s skill is measured the way they create the perfect wok hei. We have spent years trying to perfect the art, says Chef. “In order to achieve perfect wok hei, the wok has to be heated gradually so that it reaches a very high temperature just before the oil, raw vegetables and meat are added. It’s important not to include too much food in the wok when trying to achieve wok hei. Stir-frying a small amount allows for accurate temperature control and quick stirring,” explains Chef as he stir fried chicken with fresh chili. The neat looking dish, does not seem to have a lot of ingredients but with the first mouthful, the simplicity of the flavours takes over. The fermented flavours from the chili bean paste leaves the taste buds tingling with pungency while the fresh celery and leeks brings a balance.

For main course, we had jasmine fried rice with soy and garlic vegetables paired with broccoli, black bean with brown garlic and toasted sesame. The umami flavour highlighted the goodness of broccoli.

Another pairing with the fried rice was sliced chicken with shiitake mushroom in oyster sauce. The combination of lean chicken and fleshy mushrooms was highlighted thanks to in-house oyster sauce.

Quite a few ingredients are imported, including mushrooms and edamame from Japan, lotus stem, purple potatoes and jasmine rice from Thailand; soy sauce, XO sauce, king prawns, Sichuan chilli bean and vinegar from China and pork belly from Europe. “We do not want to compromise on the authentic Chinese food and that is the reason we import them,” says Chef Liang.

Watching the 4,000 year old technique of making hand-pulled lamian noodles is a treat. Once the noodles were ready, chef prepared spring vegetables and micro greens, a wok-tossed dish.

The cocktails at Yi Jing are inspired from the four seasons in China — spring, summer, winter and autumn. We were served the winter-special, toki boulevardier, a toki whiskey with pandan leaves, coconut syrup and a dash of lime. Ocha sour, a roku gin-based drink with green tea, lime juice, pineapple juice and passion fruit syrup was for autumn as was the painappuru wash, a white rum based alcohol with pineapple juice, coconut syrup and lime. Rapito, a white-rum based alcohol with fresh lime, simple syrup, mint leaves and raspberries was for spring.

We capped off the dinner with desserts like peanut marquise, with ginger-pineapple ice cream and five-spiced caramel and jasmine tea tart that holds Madagascar milk chocolate and apricot sponge.

Yi Jing, Lobby Level, ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East. Lunch hours from 12pm to 2.45pm and Dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm. A meal for two is ₹ 5000 plus taxes.