Hyderabad | Mexican food that will impress you

Hyderabad-based Nomad Tacos is a cloud kitchen focussed on Mexican comfort food

Updated - August 28, 2024 12:20 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 11:51 am IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
At Nomad Tacos, food comes with a promise of taste and freshness

At Nomad Tacos, food comes with a promise of taste and freshness | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Having spent considerable period abroad, Nidhi Varma faced a problem when trying to find good Mexican food in India. They were all Tex-mex and not authentic Mexican. Since she loves that cuisine, she learnt about Mexican food, its taste and flavours, and went on to make tacos, tortillas and all that went into presenting Mexican food. Nidhi’s food did so well within her circle that she decided to enter the food business, and she took the initiative to set up a cloud kitchen, Nomad Tacos, in Hyderabad.

Food at Nomad Tacos

Food at Nomad Tacos | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Nidhi elaborates, “Pure Mexican cuisine is not common in Hyderabad and I knew it would find many takers because of the flavours and textures.” Being a cloud kitchen, one has to order from Nomad Tacos on food ordering platforms. It is also becoming a big hit at parties; for a fairly large gathering, a small team from the kitchen sets up a unit at the venue and serves the chosen menu hot and fresh. 

At Nomad Tacos kitchen, I tried Tortilla Chips with guacamole. The crisp tortilla made by the team is probably the best I have tasted in Hyderabad. It was crisp and came fresh, sans preservatives, unlike the store-bought tortilla chips. 

Hardshell tacos

Hardshell tacos | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nidhi then suggested the Juicy Chipotle Chicken Tacos. The flavourful chipotle-marinated chicken with sour cream, pico de gallo sauce, lettuce and cheese is something you cannot stop at one bite. So also with the Birria lamb taco with consomme, it is a burst of flavours. The spice level of food at Nomad Tacos is authentic and not altered to suit the local palate.  The team also does a good job with the dips platter. 

Nomad Tacos’ menu is small, making it easy for a diner to choose. Nidhi reasons that it is best to include dishes that her team of chefs is confident about, rather than simply having a long menu.

Nidhi Varma

Nidhi Varma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though I usually avoid eating fish at restaurants, here I did try the Baja fish tacos; I wouldn’t mind having it again. Nomad Tacos also has Hardshell Shrimp Tacos which is perfect for shrimp lovers; it is a work of art. 

The menu also has Quesadillas and Flautas (rolled tacos). The dishes travel well for some distance without the tortillas and hardshell tacos getting soggy. 

In all, Nomad Tacos is an welcome addition to the city’s foodscape.

