NOEinside the Diplomat Hotel in Chanakyapuri is bathed in shades of green, white and brown. The large courtyard section is surrounded by foliage and peppered with planters. Inside the restaurant, the rich oak panelling, vintage flooring and lime-washed walls make for an interesting interplay with long grid mirrors, a trendy bar and plenty of natural light pouring in from the large glass windows, offering a view of the alfresco section.

Sandeep Bishnoi, the brains behind the popular Perch Wine & Coffee Bar, and Hoots, tells us that with NOE, they are crafting an experience that resonates deeply with the vibrant essence of Lutyens Delhi. “This historic neighbourhood, renowned for its blend of classic charm and modern sophistication, reflects our concept of ‘elevated comfort food’,” he says. By integrating elements from both local and global culinary traditions, he hopes to offer a dining experience that feels both familiar and new.

Bringing Chef Dhruv Nijhawan on board went with the territory. Nijhawan, who has honed his culinary craft at The People of Tomorrow, and Dholkar Cafe in Ladakh, and is also the author of ‘Unapologetically Vegetarian’, brings with him an inventive approach and passion for authentic ingredients. “The vision with NOE was to create a restaurant which is neither fine dine nor comfort, but sits somewhere in the middle into a niche of its own,” says the Chef.

The proof, as always, is in the pudding, but here it seemed to lie in its salad! With the exotic-sounding Pear & Sumac, the idea was to recreate a savoury fruit salad straight from the Italian countryside, but Nijhawan wanted to work with only Indian ingredients. The dish which features under-ripe pears uses Kachampuli, also known as Coorg Dark Vinegar and sumac which lends it a tangy and earthy sweetness. Rehydrated raisins, rocket leaves, roasted hazelnuts topped with Eleftheria’s award-winning Brunost cheese finishes the dish which is a burst of sweet and savoury flavours in the mouth. The Crab & Wasabi is another interesting combination which catches the eye and tantalises the taste buds. Creamy crab meat finds a worthy companion in avocado, wasabi, water chestnuts and cucumbers.

The mildly sweet leek is hardly a vegetable you will find on the menu in a restaurant. The Leek & Tamari is grilled-koji marinated leeks take inspiration from the chef’s memory of his mother making ghee khurchan, the caramelised parts being left behind in the pan. Slow baked for two hours, it is served with French cream, tomato tamari and orange chilli dust. For those trying it for the first time, it might be a bit of an acquired taste but one cannot help but admire the technique gone into its making.

The idea, shares the chef, is to showcase the ingredients and techniques because they are an “idea and ingredient specific’ restaurant as opposed to being cuisine specific. “The ingredients are the base and then the technique, folklore or our personalised stories come into play,” he says.

An example of this is the Kanda & Picante: The succulent kaffir lime and coriander chicken kanda on a bed of pureed picante broccoli is the chef’s version of his Friday night in a dish – picante and kebabs.The Prawn and Black Garlic among the large plates uses freshwater prawns and roasted garlic bulbs with marinated kundru – yet another underutilised veggie. “NOE, as a food philosophy, has no rules. If it goes well together, is good for your gut and tastes great, then we’ll put it on a plate,” he says.

NOE is at Hotel Diplomat, 9, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. Meal for two with a round of drinks costs ₹5,000 (approx)