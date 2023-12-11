Newly opened Anthm, luxury bar and lounge in Hyderabad is designed in style

December 11, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

First things first, if Google maps fail you search for Pradhan Convention to get to Anthm. This new luxury bar and lounge is adjacent to this convention hall in Nanakaramguda. Anthm is not an everyday bar and lounge, it is luxurious — in terms of space, decor, and of course the food. Spread across a vast 45,000 sq. ft, it offers a multi-sensory experience — complete with water bodies, a cabana, open air lounge area and fancy interiors — meant to give diners the tish-tosh feeling.

Yet, at the heart of it, the place is all Hyderabadi with an army of friendly staff, spicy starters, haleem tarts and what not. It is no wonder that Anthm is already the flavour of Hyderabad; it is the city’s latest destination for kitty parties, birthday lunches and team meets.

Anthm has only a digital menu, one with dishes curated by a team of globally acclaimed chefs. It is meticulously inclusive in terms of food, taste and spice levels. If there is a ghee roast chicken, there is a quinoa beetroot avocado feta salad as well. If there is a roasted garlic fried rice there is a chicken 65 that somehow meets your favourite bandi taste and but is yet a gourmet dish.

Sandeep Krishna Padala, co-founder Anthm, states, “Through Anthm our goal is to redefine the dining landscape by offering an experience that transcends traditional boundaries. Beginning from Hyderabad, we plan to take the Anthm concept and experience to several other cities in the next 12 months.”

Thankfully I had company to be able to have more than one drink and settle with just a couple of dishes. We started with Apple of My Eye, hot toddy, a cheesy martini and Golden Harvest. I am happy to report that one can smell and taste the alcohol in all these drinks. Most of the drinks use the smoke treatment and presented with style. Cheesecake Martini is a luxurious mix of Absolut vodka, cold brew, and almond syrup, crowned with a creamy cheese foam. Golden Harvest is a blend of bourbon, clove-cinnamon infused rum, orange mint syrup, lime, and apple juice; it gives a good punch.

Starters included tequila prawns, ghee roast, Andhra stuffed crab, chicken centimetre, crispy lotus stem and quinoa beetroot avocado feta salad. I recommend the tequila prawns; it comes in a buttery and creamy sauce. Make sure you polish off the sauce with the garlic bread. If what comes with the dish is not enough, you can ask for more. The other prawn dish I loved is the chilli prawn; this spicy tangy starter had a slightly Asian salad hint to it.

Also loved the chicken centimetre; it especially for those who love meat without too many spices.

We were told that the haleem tarts are a crowd puller, but I chose to have the soft shell crab instead. I love crab meat without much drama, so this was not for me . This one is for people who love crab meat with cheese, ‘styled’ to scoop it out with a fork.

A place that positions itself as a restobar lounge should have a decent pizza. So I asked for a Margherita pizza and loved the decision even though it meant eating more than I had planned to. The main course was burnt garlic fried rice with chicken 65, bhuna gosht with naan. With the pizza sitting comfortably in my tummy, I could barely manage a couple of spoons of fried rice and a piece of chicken 65. Truly a comfort combo. I skipped the rest but my friends relished every bit of it.

Finally, for dessert, we divided a tres leches by four and call it a sweet decision.

If it is a long drive, be mindful of consuming liquids before setting off to Anthm luxury bar and lounge.