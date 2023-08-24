August 24, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

Six years after setting up shop on Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Nasi and Mee opened its second branch in the city in the premises of Holiday Inn on OMR IT expressway. Leaving the canteen-like set up to the older unit, this restaurant has adopted a younger design language with designer tiles, bohemian cushions and dramatic light fixtures with walls filled with floral motifs and birds representing Singapore’s famous Jurong Bird Park which closed down recently. The new restaurant also comes with a set of new dishes that we get set to taste.

As we await our beverage sampler, Ravindran Nahappan, group CEO and founder of Foodsta Kitchens, Nasi and Mee’s parent company is reminded of the ideation and planning that went into the original menu. “When we brought in Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine, . But we had a Japanese chef who worked on the menu and we also introduced sushi and maki. At that point there were hardly a handful of restaurants serving sushi, so it was a bold move. But now it has become so popular,” he says as he hopes Chennai will also catch on to the sashimi trend.

In three shot glasses, the familiar iced Milo and Chendol drink arrive with the new Berry Sling. It is a refreshing mocktail made with pomegranate and pineapple. No berries were involved in the making of this drink. But why the name? Because it is pink with a blend of sweet and sour notes.

From the streets of Singapore, we get cereal tofu. There is a prawn variation as well. As Ravindran informs us of the popularity of this dish in Singapore, we take a spoonful of the crunchy oat flakes with silken tofu. It is salty with crispy garlic — the tofu melts instantly, throwing us a texture party in the mouth.

We also try the chicken katsu maki which coated with bubu arare , sesame and curry mayo. “These bubu arare are fried rice balls that are fried as the batter is dropped through a filler,” says chef Sadesh Babu.

“Malaysian and Singaporean food is a lot about grilling. While fried calamari is very popular here, we have now introduced chargrilled squid in this menu,” says Ravindran.

To ensure authenticity and to make informed choices, chef Sandesh undertook a gastronomical journey in the two countries. . “Chicken is almost a staple here but the underutilisation of duck was apparent and prompted me to add two new curries on the menu,” he adds.

The duck red curry is a Thai curry with grapes, pineapples, raisins, birds eye chilli, kaffir lime leaves, and coconut milk. The grapes and raisins, swollen with the curry, bring a balanced mix of heat and sweetness with mild fruity sour notes from the pineapple. Only the Peking duck is used in this for it’s fat content that makes the meat moist as it cooks.

At the OMR branch of Nasi and Mee, cocktails are on the way. And for the ones who prefer beverages sans spirits, bobas will be available soon.