Naples, Chicago, and a bit of mango: Exploring Nomad Pizza in Bengaluru

On a mild afternoon, we stepped into Nomad Pizza in Indiranagar. The atmosphere struck a balance between cosmopolitan and rustic. The colour scheme was earthy, with walls that had a rough texture, creating a warm and inviting space. The cosmopolitan touch came from the artworks— big, bold illustrations of skylines from Georgia, Turkey, Spain, Korea, and more adorned the walls.

A quick glance at the menu confirmed the inspiration behind Nomad Pizza. Each section offered a glimpse into a different culinary tradition. From the classic flavours of Naples to the age-old rivalry between the thin crust of New York and the deep-dish delights of Chicago, Nomad Pizza promised an exploration of flavours on a plate. Ankit Verma, the founder, says, “The idea for Nomad Pizza came from our travels around the world. Like a nomad who travels from place to place, our menu takes you to different pizza destinations.“

What truly piqued our interest was a seasonal mango-special menu featuring smoothies, salads, pizzas, and desserts. Nomad Pizza boldly throws mangoes into the ring in a world still debating the merits of pineapple on pizza.

“It’s mango season, and we’re excited to showcase this fruit’s versatility,” says Sundar Ram, Nomad Pizza’s head chef. “Mangoes pair surprisingly well with pizza, especially our Neapolitan pizzas with thin, light crusts.”

But before diving into the avante-garde side of the menu — the mango pizzas — we opted for a safer bet: the mango smoothie. (Nomad Pizza also has an extensive bar menu, but we wanted an alcohol-free lunch.) It was refreshingly cold and packed with mango flavour. However, the sweetness might be a touch overpowering for some.

Next, we opted for the grilled chicken, mushroom, and leek pizza with a sourdough base. The pizza itself was a visual delight - fresh cheese adorned the top, and the grilled chicken looked perfectly cooked, promising juicy tenderness. While the flavours of the mushrooms and leeks were a bit subtle, the sourdough base truly shone.

Now came the moment of truth: the mango and ham pizza. This was, without a doubt, our most adventurous choice. We approached it with the same caution one might feel while bungee jumping – a mix of excitement and the fear of face-planting. But what a pleasant surprise! The sweetness of the cubed mango chunks played beautifully against the savoury smokiness of the ham, and the red sauce provided a welcome tang that brought the whole flavour profile together. The mozzarella cheese, a familiar comfort, tied everything in perfectly. It was probably the most exciting dish of our high-calorie lunch.

Needing a brief respite from the world of pizza (both familiar and adventurous), we turned our attention to the mango burrata salad. It featured a mix of fresh lettuce and peppery rocket leaves. Pillowy burrata cheese added a creamy richness, while pops of colour came from black olives and bright red cherry tomatoes. The real star of the show, however, was once again the mango. It elevated the salad from “above average” to “good.”

Having explored the adventurous and refreshing sides of Nomad Pizza’s menu, we decided to face a different kind of challenge: the Chicago Chicken Pizza. Now, for the uninitiated (which we admit we were), Chicago-style pizza is a whole different beast. We knew it would be heavier than the pizzas we had encountered, but its thickness bowled us over. It was a glorious avalanche of mozzarella, red sauce, grilled chicken, smoked chicken, and peri peri chicken sausage.

While the sheer volume of ingredients might suggest an explosion of flavour, the overall taste was surprisingly minimal. But it was incredibly filling – it is a pizza made for sharing.

By the time dessert arrived, the American Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizookie, we were already comfortably full. But hey, who can resist a warm, slightly gooey chocolate chip cookie the size of a mini pizza? We decided to stretch our limits (and our waistbands). But as we were getting ready for another round of sugar rush, darkness engulfed the restaurant — an extended mid-day power cut. The staff at Nomad Pizza quickly got candles for every table. And we enjoyed the dessert in darkness. Thanks, BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company... Limited... in service?), for this unexpected candle-lit lunch.