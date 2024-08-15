Nannaya in Hyderabad is a pocket-friendly QSR eatery

Sambar rice, pulihora, vegetable biryani, tamarind rice, tomato rice and curd rice... Sounds like a rice lovers’ dream come true. However, no matter how much one loves rice, eating so many varieties of rice would be impossible, especially when eating out. Nannaya, a tiffin centre-style QSR at Madhapur, heard you. Here, you can choose between two or three rice combos. One of the combos could also be the mamidikayapappuannam (mango dal mixed with cooked rice), that is if you love all things sour. Gongura rice and avakaya pappucharu annam can be a part of the rice combo. Rice combos are served with aloo fry. Whoever thought of these universal favourites (at most Telugu homes) is a genius.

Rice options aside, their prices are drawing crowds during lunch. The most expensive ‘item’ listed on the menu is the three combo rice at ₹150. One can make their own combination from the listed choice of rice dishes.

Nannaya is designed on the lines of an almost open-air restaurant with ample seating , and functions like the old-school ‘token’ tiffins’ places. Since there is mention of tiffins, Nannaya’s menu also has tiffins and the dosa, pesarattu and puri are their top sellers. While the puri is served with veg korma, those who know the joy of relishing puri with a sweet like rava kesari, go on to make their own combinations.

The crispy dosa and the sambar surprised me. Sambar at most QSRs is a sweet diluted liquid with some amount of spice. Nannaya’s sambar will please you with its authentic flavour. Founder of Nannaya, Siddharth Putta, said “Since our food moto is to celebrate traditional Telugu food, we decided to name it Nannaya, a tribute to the legendary Telugu poet—Nannayya Bhattaraka. But Nannaya isn’t just about cleanliness—it’s also about delivering food that’s never boring. The restaurant’s menu offers a creative spin on traditional comfort dishes, transforming familiar favourites into new culinary adventures. Highlights include the ghee karam dosa, which combines in an unexpected way, and a bold reinterpretation of traditional dish.”

The ‘juice window’ at Nannaya serves badam milk, buttermilk and some fruit juices. The sweetness in badam milk is too much to handle though.

Cost for two at Nannaya at Madhapur is ₹400