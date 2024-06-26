Muro is where all roads lead to in Bengaluru

Brigade Road and its adjoining lanes have always been a favoured haunt for old Bangloreans — the bookshops, cafes, jamming sessions and a chance to hobnob with kindred spirits. While most of it is now changing with familiar landmarks being replaced by newer ones, its quintessential soul still remains with a newer generation walking down its once-green paths.

One place to capture that vibe of old is Muro. It is kind of hard to remember what used to stand there but then you stop wracking your brains as this beautifully lush restaurant beckons. The greenery and earth tones are a throwback to the city of yore and the fact that they have live music every Wednesday evening is a huge plus.

According to their website, Muro translates to wall in many languages and “is a symbol of a culinary challenge for those brave enough to scale it.” With places offering the “pan-Asian” experience popping up all over the city, Muro rests its case in the capable hands of chefs Somporn Chaisuntorn and Sanil Mohan. Together, the duo serve up a little bit of Thailand with every bite.

We begin with a pomelo salad with bird’s eye chilli and cashew nut, which was a refreshing change from the tried and tested. While you expect food to taste good, it certainly helps when it looks good too, and here, Muro pulls no punches. No matter what you order — be it a smoothie, har gau or pot sticker, it seems almost a shame to deconstruct what was so beautifully put together.

The staff recommends the crispy pork cheung-fun and we are glad we took them up on it. The soft casing belies the crunch underneath as well as the delicate flavour coriander root and scallions add to each bite.

Muro has a wonderful choice of vegetables in their menu — from chive flowers and banana blossoms to Chinese greens, okra and aubergines, apart from tofu, mock meat and an assortment of mushrooms.

We try the vegetables in pumpkin sauce next — lotus stem, yam bean and shimeji mushrooms come together in a mildly spiced, creamy dish that is quite unlike other small plates we have had anywhere else. The other recommendation we got was to try the turnip cake.

Honestly, I was not sure what to expect. A ghastly image of a cross between idli, puttu and sushi rice was forming at the back of my mind, but I am so glad my imagination disappointed. Turnip, carrot and mushroom are steamed and then stir fried, served as cute bite-sized cubes and garnished with garlic; there was nothing turnip-y about them.

Hands down, I would say it was the biggest delight of the afternoon.

Giving our edible adventure a rest, we settled for the lamb massaman curry and jasmine rice. Massaman curry is an amalgamation of Thai, Persian and Indian ingredients, making it a comfortable choice for those who are not too keen on experimenting.

For dessert, we strayed from our usual choices of chocolate or cheesecake and tried the coconut caramel coffee flan. By the end of our meal, “expecting the unexpected” pretty much summed up our time at Muro, and the caramel ice cream with creamy coconut and coffee crumble was nothing less.

Muro has a lot to offer. There is no way to do justice to their spread in one sitting with noodles, dim sums, stir frys, baos and more beckoning you on a gastronomic trip.