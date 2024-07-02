Mumbai’s Tropicool Açaí and Café updates it’s Brazilian menu

Following a positive response from Mumbaikars on the five-course curated menu, ‘Brazilian Fiesta’, Tropicool Açaí and Café in Mumbai’s Bandra has decided to incorporate 70 per cent of the dishes into its regular menu. They have an all day menu that treats us with Brazilian cuisine and açai based bowls and beverages.

Curated and prepared by Chef Jacklin John, the Executive Chef at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi and Head Chef at Tropicool Açaí and Café, the menu features traditional Brazilian recipes with some of the ingredients sourced directly from Brazil, says Chef John.

Tucked into a vibrant space giving Amazonian vibes, the restaurant features lush rainforest wallpaper, bold murals, mosaic tiles, Ipanema street art-style flooring and Brazilian music.

Tropicool, a global superfood brand, was founded by Rafael do Prado Ribeiro and Caio Nabuco in 2019 in Brazil. Since then the brand has expanded its reach to over ten countries, including the USA, Australia, UAE, Japan, Netherlands, Spain and more with franchises and distribution across the globe. Brought to India by Rohit Gupta and Randall Fernandes, Tropicool Açaí and Café claims to be the first all-Brazilian café in Mumbai.

The Brazilian Fiesta at Tropicool Açaí and Café

The Brazilian Fiesta menu includes appetisers such as tapioca cheese bites, cheese bread (we highly recommend trying these), chicken stuffed patties and shrimp mini pot pies.

If you prefer salad, try the black-eyed beans salad from Southeast Brazil or the chicken salad with potato sticks. They also have a chickpeas and cod fish salad. The main course features a plantain stew, pot pies with palm hearts, shepherds pie, fish stew, chicken with okra stew and shrimp stuffed pumpkin.

Desserts include Brazilian coconut pudding, which comes with sauce of pitted prunes poached in port wine, caramelized red guava tarts and Brazilian coconut kisses.

Tropicool Açaí and Café; Bajaj Arcade, Off Carter Road, C.H.S., Union Park, Khar Danda, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052, Price for two ₹1,499 ++ (for vegetarian) and ₹1,699 ++ (for non-vegetarian); from 12:30 to 3:30 pm for lunch and 7:30 to 9:30pm and 9:30 to 11:30pm for dinner; for reservations, call: +919820871456