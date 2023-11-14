Mishti & more... in Thiruvananthapuram serves a wholesome spread of North Indian staples, sweets, snacks and savouries

November 14, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The crunchy, crisp coating gave away to a soft heart, which melted in the mouth. That was a tasty encounter with Naram dil kebab, perhaps the best start to an afternoon meal at Mishti & more... opposite Nirmala Bhavan School, Kowdiar, in Thiruvananthapuram. “It’s a mix of paneer, cream and curd that is coated with cornflakes and fried. There are different versions of this kebab and this is ours, which is a combination of the new technique and the old,” says Chef Roy Satheesan, one of the partners of the restaurant.

As the name suggests, there is more to the eatery than mishti, meaning sweet. The place has a minimalistic decor that is done in cheery colours. It serves Bengali and North Indian sweets, chaats, savouries, short eats, and staples such as different kinds of breads and curries.

Roy runs the space along with chef Dinesh Lal and Roshni Prasannan, an Ayurveda doctor. The trio had been running franchises of Bikash Babu Sweets at the same location for five years, along with a branch at Kulathoor near Kazhakkoottam, which also is now Mishti & more....

The chef’s suggestion for the day was the ‘Premium North Indian Thali’. The platter has two starters, one chaat, one paneer, one daal , two types of sabji , a rice, a roti and paratha each, a dessert and a glass of chaas. Ensure that you have someone to share it with, since it is too much for one person to finish. Or else go for the ‘Deluxe North Indian Thali’, which has lesser number of dishes.

It was tough to choose between the kesariya paneer tikka and hara bhara kebab. The soft, spicy paneer slices had a slight edge over the kebab. We had jeera rice accompanied by daal makhani,shahi paneer, bhindi masala, and aloo baingan along with a mixed vegetarian pickle and raitha. Bhel puri was the chaat for the day and I gave a miss to the breads.

The meetha paan —kaju katli flavoured with paan with a filling of gulkhand (sweet preserve of rose petals) — was not meant for someone like me who is not a big fan of the taste of paan-flavoured sweets. But the soft and sweet gulab jamun made up for that. The tangy, salty, thick and spicy chaas rounded off the spread.

“We serve the thali only for lunch at this space, whereas it will be available for dinner as well at our branch in Kulathoor,” Roy says. And if the thali is heavy for you, comfort food such as daal khichdi, rajma chawal, chole chawal and kadi chawal are available.

With restaurants serving North Indian, predominantly Punjabi cuisine, on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram, the field is wide open. “We believe that to ensure good food, you need to have authentic ingredients and proficient staff. We get the spices and pickles from North India. How you prepare the dish is also important. For example, the making of paneer tikka involves two marinades — first with ginger, garlic and salt and then with hung curd. If you don’t do that, the masala falls off when you put it on the tawa,” Roy explains.

Sweet deals

Even though the grand thali made it impossible to try anything else, we could not stop ourselves from trying a few sweets – chanar (paneer) jalebi with rabdi, rose ball garnished with dried rose petals, dry fruits and mawa (reduced milk) and the mildly spicy Punjabi special ladoo, whichhas dry fruits, burrah sugar, dry ginger and other spices.

The sweets and snacks counters are on the ground floor of the 50-seater restaurant. “The menu has several chaats and sweets and there are a few sugar-free sweets as well,” Roy says. In addition, Gujarati specials such as dhokla and khandvi are available.

On the menu are short eats such as vada paav and paav bhaji, kebabs and tikkis (some 10 varieties), and 15 kinds of chaats in addition to a chaat platter.

The restaurant is open on all days from 10am to 10pm.