Milleto Cafe in Thiruvananthapuram serves vegetarian and non-vegetarian millet-based dishes

Millet Food Experience Centre is the tagline that welcomes you to Milleto Cafe, opposite Akashvani at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is the second branch of the chain, the first being located on Government Press Road, Statue.

Milleto Cafe is the dream project of four friends — Prajod P Raj, Renjith Raveendran, Ronald Francis and Sivankutty— an initiative under Urbanark Foods Private Ltd. “We are of different age groups and professional backgrounds, but we bond over food. When it came to launching a business, we wanted to do something new and that’s how Milleto Cafe was born. Although other places also serve millet-based food, our USP is that we serve non-vegetarian dishes and vegetarian fare,” says Prajod, a former media professional.

He adds that Milleto Cafe is one of the foursome’s many plans to promote millet-based food products. “Later this month, we will introduce our brand of millet-based products. We will soon open our retail store for millet products, besides selling them through supermarkets, shops and e-commerce platforms,” says Prajod.

The team had travelled to different States in North India before launching the eatery. “We stayed in villages and interacted with the farmers, cooperative groups and farmer-producer organisations. We have entered into an agreement with a company in Rajasthan which supplies all the products,” he says.

Most of the millet-based products and raw millets are on display inside the spacious Milleto Cafe, along with eye-catching displays featuring different millet varieties and their benefits. The artworks, especially one of the four owners, are impressive.

The first to arrive at our table for the tasting session was mango millet lassi. The lassi varieties (mango, banana, papaya and jeera) have powdered pearl millet (bajra). The drink was refreshing. But if you are a fan of fresh mango juice, you might not enjoy this one. Milkshakes of mango, banana and chikkoo, all with pearl millet, are also available.

The main course offers a lot of options. Being lunchtime, most people who trooped in were ordering millet meals (₹ 120), which had cooked little millet (chama) or barnyard millet (kuthiravali) with sides such as sambar, avial, thoran, pulissery and pickle. “Chicken roast is also served. We use millet powder in the non-vegetarian dishes,” Prajod says. Usually, a paste of pearl and foxtail (thina) millet powder and cashew goes into the non-vegetarian dishes, he adds.

The restaurant is currently having a millet biriyani festival featuring these varieties. The non-vegetarian in our group skipped the meals for the millet chicken biriyani, priced at ₹99 and declared he was pleased with the taste. Vegetarian and paneer biriyani are also on the menu.

Barnyard millet goes into biriyani and fried rice. The latter has variants such as paneer, mushroom and chicken.

Being a vegetarian and a dosa fan, I did not want to miss out on tasting the millet dosa made with finger millet (ragi) and barnyard millet, served with sambar and coconut chutney. The well-cooked dosa was neither crisp nor too thick and turned out to be a new experience for the palate. Podi dosa and masala dosa are for dosa fans. While idli is made with finger millet and little millet, the breads — roti, chapathi and paratha – have finger millet and pearl millet as the ingredients.

A vegetarian millet pasta came next. Although the veggies were slightly undercooked, the perfectly cooked pasta, made with little millet, and soaked in creamy white sauce made up for it. Non-vegetarians can opt for the chicken pasta. “We have pasta varieties made from barnyard millet, little millet and foxtail millet,” Prajod says.

However, it was the noodles that came up trumps. Made with foxtail millet, the noodles were soft and blended with the right amount of spices and sauce. Egg and chicken millet noodles are other options available.

A lot of other dishes on the menu had to be skipped, such as the dals (dal tadka, dal fry and dal makhani) prepared with barnyard millet mix, millet-based soups (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) and millet halwa made from barnyard millet flour.

“We will soon be launching a millet chapathi- bread and a rusk-making unit with the support of the Industries Department. A few new products such as millet icecream, are being planned.,” says Prajod.

The eatery has a seating capacity of 60 including those outside. Another highlight of the Milleto Café is the millet thattukada that is open from 6pm to 11pm, where they serve millet dosa, chapathi and paratha.

The restaurant is open from 8am to 11pm.