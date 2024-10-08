GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mexican vibes in Jubilee hills

Mexarosa at Jubilee Hills is an eatery with a dedicated Mexican menu

Updated - October 08, 2024 04:17 pm IST

  • Restaurant Mexarosa
  • Cuisine Mexican
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Mole poblano chicken

Mole poblano chicken | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

It is bright, has music, signature drinks and, of course, food; all aligned to make it the first restaurant in Hyderabad dedicated to Mexican food. I am talking about Mexarosa, situated above Taro at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

A burst of colours greets you as you enter. The primary colours used throughout the space create an energetic atmosphere and intricate patterns and playful motifs add to the cheerful ambience. The bar, adorned with custom-printed tiles, stands as a striking centrepiece. The thoughtfully designed furniture reflects this lively spirit — from the horse motif turning into a caddy on the tables to the sun motif turning into the coasters — each element contributes to dynamic vibe that defines Mexarosa.

El Toroso at Mexarosa

El Toroso at Mexarosa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Mexarosa is Aditya Reddy’s 4th food venture(Tiger Lilly, Taro, Karakara). He chose Mexican cuisine because Hyderabad lacks one. He wanted to create a space that celebrates the richness of authentic Mexican flavours with a fresh and vibrant dining experience. He and the chef Nitin Bharadwaj decided to offer popular Mexican food on the menu. ,

Aditya says, “The name Mexarosa is a fusion of ‘Mexa’ representing the bold flavours of Mexico, and ‘rosa’ symbolising beauty, passion, and elegance.”

After a quick chat with the chef, I ordered the nachos with guacamole, because that is a dish we hear of the most in Mexican cuisine. While the guac, served on mini stone grinders was 10/10, a few of the nachos had lost their crispness. However, they were all made in-house and their presentation was just perfect. 

After the nachos, I chose the lamb birria and then a chipotle chicken enchilada. The enchilada was cheesy creamy and stuffed with chicken. The sauce with a burst of flavours and a distinct garlicky touch was exciting. I enjoyed the lamb birria as well. The birria consomme made each bite worth it. 

Inside the vibrant Mexarosa

Inside the vibrant Mexarosa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

On the chef’s insistence, I also tried the mole poblano chicken. Mole poblano is a blackish sauce made from dried chiles and nuts; sometimes chocolate is added to other ingredients. Some mole sauces require nearly 100 ingredients. The rice had a spicy aftertaste which pairs well with the smokey flavour from the mole poblano chicken.  

I looked forward to end my meal with churros. Verdict: this one needs a lot of work, from the batter to the sugar and cinnamon dust. 

The quesadillas at Mexarosa in Jubilee Hills

The quesadillas at Mexarosa in Jubilee Hills | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

You might want to skip the dessert and try the cocktails instead. The top pick is the Ranchera, comprising mezcal, charred bell pepper, calamansi, ancho chilli, and made with a carbonation process. It is garnished with printed edible rice paper. This drink has a smokiness to it. For a tarty tropical drink, try the El Toroso. What goes in it is Patrón Silver, (tequila) salted smokey litchi, grapefruit juice and a splash of prunus Mexicana, with a dash of citrus touch to complete it.  

Published - October 08, 2024 02:40 pm IST

