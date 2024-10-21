Nestled at the foot of the Nilgiris, May Kitchen in Mettupalayam greets travelers on their way to Ooty. A franchise of the Mayflower group, with branches in Chennai and Pondicherry, this spot offers a dining experience that walks a fine line between laid-back comfort and upscale dining. But while it certainly has its moments, there are a few areas that need polish.

At first glance, May Kitchen gives off a warm, welcoming vibe with a traditional touch. The entrance features a thinnai (a raised platform often seen in Tamil homes) and a beautiful Nellai-style kolam, providing a familiar feel. Inside, the restaurant offers varied spaces — from a cozy games room to an al fresco dining area in the back, adorned with jungle wall art and lush greenery. There’s even a surprising tribute to Rajinikanth, with a life-sized mural of the actor sitting on the swing from Padayappa, though the place doesn’t lean heavily into film themes.

However, the ambiance feels a bit disjointed. The blend of traditional elements with assorted pop-culture touches, like the Rajini mural and the recent English pop hits playing (complete with YouTube ads), doesn’t always gel. The unfinished coffee and pastry section in the front is another sign that the space is still coming together. That said, the staff’s warmth and friendliness, in offering prasadam for Vijayadasami, made up for some of the rough edges.

How’s the food?

The food at May Kitchen is an eclectic mix of local flavors and international fare, with a strong emphasis on fresh ingredients and innovative twists.

We began with the Ooty Vegetables and Mozzarella Salad, which featured a refreshing medley of zucchini, carrots, baby corn, and bell peppers, all lightly tossed in a fragrant balsamic vinegar. The fresh mozzarella provided a creamy contrast to the mix of greens and cherry tomatoes. However, the rosemary and crushed garlic overpowered some of the more delicate vegetables like broccoli, and the corn was a bit too firm. Though it uses some of the vegetables grown in the Nilgiris, there wasn’t anything Ooty about this dishes (contrary to its name).

Next, the Hot and Spicy Chicken Wings delivered a decent punch with its ginger, garlic, and red chili powder marinade. Tossed in a sauce made from chili garlic paste and spring onions, the dish packed a lot of flavour. The cornflour and refined flour coating gave it a crispiness that worked, but the sweetness of the ketchup dulled the spice just a tad.

The Nilagiri Era (prawn) Samosa was intriguing. With a crisp samosa sheet, the filling was a combination of prawns, mint-coriander paste, and ginger-garlic, but the mayonnaise drizzle felt unnecessary. The spices were muted by the mayo, which took away from the otherwise well-executed dish.

The Kongu to Napoli Pizza was perhaps the most fusion-oriented dish we tried. A thin, hand-stretched pizza dough topped with chicken chukka, mozzarella cheese, and a light pomodoro sauce, it leaned heavily towards Napoli with its cheesy goodness. However, when the smoky chukka flavour hit, it created an exciting contrast, like stumbling across a Tamil song in a Hollywood film.

The Chicken ala Champignon was a more traditional dish, featuring a well-seasoned chicken breast marinated with garlic, thyme, and parsley. The mashed potatoes, rich with spinach and nutmeg, were creamy and comforting, though the sauce made with butter, mushrooms, and jus could have used a bit more depth.

Dampening desserts

Unfortunately, the desserts fell flat. The Lotus Biscoff Cake, though promising, had a deformed top layer and a crumbly, dry base made from biscoff biscuits. The cheesecake mixture, made with cream cheese and biscoff spread, was uneven in texture and temperature, with cold patches that detracted from the experience. Worse, there was a tiny, hard, foreign object in the slice.

The Chocolate Tres Leches fared no better. The sponge cake was either too soggy or too hard in different spots, and the whipped cream and cocoa powder failed to create the luxurious, balanced dessert one would expect.

May Kitchen’s owner, Aakhil Karthikkeyan Vijayakumar, and head chef, Vijayakumar Manikandan, have aimed to provide a distinct experience for both locals and travelers heading to Ooty. As the chef mentioned, the menu seeks to combine familiar South Indian flavors with an international twist, all set in a relaxed, tropical environment. The blend of traditional and modern is clear, but the restaurant, which is just a few weeks old, is still finding its rhythm, particularly with its dessert offerings and overall consistency.

With some refinements to both ambiance and food preparation, May Kitchen could become a go-to destination for those heading to the Nilgiris. Right now, it offers an enjoyable, if uneven, stop along the way.