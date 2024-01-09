GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Matsuri restaurant review: Soft tofu, sweet soy, and indescribable sake 

While the prices might not be light on the wallet, the restaurant’s loyal Japanese clientele and a chef from Japan, suggest a likelihood of experiencing authentic Japanese flavours

January 09, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Praveen Sudevan
Dishes at Matsuri

Dishes at Matsuri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I first heard the word ‘Matsuri’ in Bengaluru during last year’s Japan Habba. It means ‘festival’ in Japanese. But that is just the word and its meaning. What the word evokes in the hearts of the people of Japan is difficult to describe. It is the whispers of prayers at ancient shrines, the clang of temple bells announcing blessings, and the joyful offering of rice and fish. It is the fragrance of incense curling towards deities, the clinking of sake cups raised in gratitude, the very heartbeat of Japan woven into every thread of silk, every stroke of a brush, every melody on the shamisen. At Japan Habba, a friendly 47-year-old Japanese man I met summarised the word as “an invitation to taste our history, feel the reverence, and dance to the rhythm of our culture.”

This memory escaped me when I went to lunch with a few colleagues at Matsuri, a Japanese restaurant near the part of Lavelle Road that meets Mahatma Gandhi Road. But, for someone unfamiliar with Japan’s cuisine, its menu was indeed an “invitation to taste” a bit of the country’s culture.

Inside the restaurant, the wooden beams and the soft lighting cast a warm and inviting glow, making the space feel intimate for a gathering. The shoji screens separating the dining booths were a touch of traditional Japanese elegance. In contrast, the delicate floral patterns on the door added colour and life to the otherwise minimal setting.

We started with Junmai Sake, a drink with a name as smooth as its texture. My first sip was firm and bold, like a handshake from a seasoned samurai. Then, as it swirled on my tongue, it was like a symphony of fermented whispers and earthy surprises, like a haiku everyone appreciates but you do not really understand. It was not bad, mind you, just… unexpected. Like discovering your grandma secretly enjoys heavy metal.

We were then offered okura hiyayakko — tofu (pale, white, and cold, like a ghost) with emerald-green okra dunked in soy sauce. The tofu was as soft as a kitten’s ear, and the okra was crunchier than a Sachin Tendulkar-straight drive. This contrast and the soy sauce’s subtle umami made it one of my unique appetisers. The next appetiser, avocado natto kimchi, was a vibrant tango of green, red, and creamy beige. Sure, it was not the most exciting dish on the menu with respect to the flavours, but like a good opening act, it left you eager for the headliners to come.

Next, we had boiled tuna with leek (negima in the Japanese). Pale, sun-kissed and dry tuna flakes nestled among vibrant leeks, their sweetness chasing the ocean’s salt on the tongue. It was a quiet bite, a pause before the arrival of a more familiar and better-tasting dish: grilled salmon.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon | Photo Credit: Praveen Sudevan

The salmon’s flesh flaunted a canvas of delicate pinks and oranges, like a watercolour sunset captured on a plate. The plating was an ode to minimalism. Each element held its space, with the salmon being the star against a backdrop of crisp green leaves and a dollop of finely shredded white radish.

The Confucian teaching ‘Hara hachi bun me’ (‘eat until you are eight parts full’) instructs people to eat until they are 80 per cent full. We had already hit the mark. We still, however, had three more dishes to taste: chicken katsu (deep-fried chicken with Japanese barbeque sauce), yakisoba (fried noodles with vegetables), and the dessert: mitarashi dango (rice cake ball in sweet soy sauce).

For a few minutes, I thought of fast-forwarding to the dessert because the noodles and the fried chicken are familiar dishes. Familiarity, sometimes, does evoke a sense of comfort. While the first three dishes were an adventure, the following three felt like listening to a go-to song in my playlist.

The dessert, the rice cake balls sweetened with soy sauce, did not induce a food coma as I feared it would. It was not a sugar storm but a sweet breeze that capped our celebration of Japanese cuisine.

While the prices might not be light on the wallet, the restaurant’s loyal Japanese clientele and a chef from Japan, suggest a likelihood of experiencing authentic Japanese flavours.

food / The Hindu MetroPlus / restaurant and catering

