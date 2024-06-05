Marièta in Gurugram celebrates Latin America with agave cocktails and edible stories 

There’s no dearth of food and beverage outlets in Gurugram. Over the years, every inch of the city has been occupied by cute cafés or swanky restaurants that vie for your attention. Despite the barrage of options on offer, I find myself frequenting the upscale Horizon Plaza on Golf Course Road for its limited but premium dining experiences.

There’s a new entrant here: Marièta, which has been drawing intrigue for its Latin-American-inspired food and drinks.

At first glance, its vibrant signage and green-hued exterior make a striking impression. As I step indoors, I find myself amid swathes of greenery. The vibrant hand-painted mural of a woman who personifies Marièta is visible from every corner of the restaurant. This artwork also sets the tone for what diners can expect ahead.

“She’s an avid traveller who has explored the globe and is yet rooted in her Latin-American culture. This thought has inspired the immersive food and cocktail programme at the restaurant,” shares Chaitanya Mathur, co-founder of Marièta, explaining the concept behind the restaurant. Chaitanya is also behind popular dining and nightlife establishments in Delhi like Dear Donna, Bohca, and Dirty Jungle.

The biggest selling point of Marièta is its selection of agave-forward cocktails prepared with fresh ingredients, including homemade syrups and bitters. Mathur explains, “Over the past decade, tequila has experienced a remarkable evolution. Mixologists across the globe are exploring its versatility to craft innovative cocktails beyond the classic margarita. It’s not a passing trend–tequila is here to stay.”

With a heightened appetite for experimentation, I set out to try some of these cocktails. My first order is a familiar Picante, which bowls me over with its unusual flavour profile. Typically, this cocktail has jalapeño as the dominant ingredient; however, at Marièta, the concoction has a spicy-fruity taste with the addition of berries. There’s also Cointreau for a hint of sweetness.

Next, I am recommended the Second Date, a signature offering, served in a dainty coupe glass with an imprint of a kiss. While it is almost too pretty to drink, I dive straight into this layered cocktail, a blend of tequila blanco, agave, and sake, enhanced with the tropical flavours of kaffir lime and orange blossom.

But the star of the show is Hand of God, named after the iconic moment when the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona made history during the Argentina vs England quarter-finals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. This cheeky take on the margarita is a blend of citrusy and smoky flavours. It combines tequila blanco and mezcal with lemongrass, yuzu, lime and coriander salt for a refreshing drink.

For those who are not particularly keen on agave, they can try the other signature cocktails like the Los Negroni, blending gin, Campari, martini rosso, cacao nibs and orange, or the Pisco Por Favor, which infuses creamy white chocolate with the vibrant spirit of Pisco.

The food menu is equally extensive – though there are not many dishes inspired by Latin America. This was intentional, confesses Mathur. “Our menu features a vast selection of globally inspired dishes, celebrating different tastes and preferences,” he says.

I try a few small plates, including the habanero butter shrimp served with sourdough bread and the Harissa grilled chicken wings, a spicy dish balanced with the pleasingly complex sweetness of hot honey.

Marièta also has a selection of tacos on the menu with a choice of fillings including tofu, spicy sweet potato, pulled chicken, crispy fish, blackened shrimp, or pork belly.

I try the pulled chicken taco – a soft taco that combines sliced chicken with the nuttiness of avocado cream, topped with crunchy shredded carrot crisps. These are served with a selection of dips and salsa.

I also sample the truffle mac and cheese with bacon, which is indulgent, but not especially innovative.

On to the desserts – I particularly enjoy the chocolate picante with chilli chocolate cremeux, pineapple compote, and brandy snap. The zing of chilli in every bite alongside the tanginess of pineapple is a match made in heaven.

Price for two (with alcohol): Rs 3500+ taxes