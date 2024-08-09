The Macaw is considered one of the most colourful of birds. Bearing hues of red and green, it is the very symbol of vibrancy. Macaw by Stories in Sholinganallur lives up to the reputation of its inspiration with vivid decor and dishes.

The Chennai-branch of this Bengaluru-based restobar launched on August 9. The sprawling property can accommodate 500 guests with indoor and alfresco dining areas that offer a breathtaking view of OMR’s bustling cityscape. There are colourful cushions and walls filled with paintings of foliage, animals and birds, including a big portrait of a blingy, swaggering parrot who will make you feel underdressed regardless of how on point your outfit is.

“The philosophy of Macaw has always been to craft immersive experiences that can transport guests to another world. We believe that the Chennai market is ready for a paradigm shift in entertainment and nightlife. Our research indicates that people have a strong desire for places that offer more than just drinks and music. We have crafted a space where every visit feels like an escape, a journey into a world of endless possibilities,” shares Nerall Bakshi, CEO, Macaw by Stories.

Although a major chunk of the menu remains the same as its Bengaluru counterpart, Chef Vikas Pathak has added several new dishes to the Chennai menu. “I went to a lot of the trending restaurants in the city to understand what they are serving. Then my mission was to serve something that is not on any menu,” he shares.

He pours a cup of hot cumin-scented Nawabi shorba over a bowl of shredded chicken. The white Mughalai soup has a layer of chilli oil on its surface, adding a burst of spice to every spoonful. “I have travelled to and worked in many cities across the world. But this is a tribute to my home State, Uttar Pradesh,” shares the chef. “Not just the shorba, we also have a lot of chaat on the menu that reminds me of home. When I came here, I noticed that there are so many chaat shops and it instantly inspired me to create a line up of them, with a twist of course,” Vikas adds.

He surprises us with the next dish: “Pineapple and rose cookie chaat”. Wondering how classic achumurukku tastes in chaat, we dig into the chutney-drenched dish. The sweet-fried snack lends itself gallantly to the dish in place of a poori or papdi and the slightly tart and sweet pineapple ring oozed juices that mix with the spicy and tangy mint, tamarind and garlic chutneys.

Another fruit-based dish shows up on the table. Wedges of balsamic-glazed crisp pear and fresh tomatoes with pesto and pine nuts accompany a big burrata. While the fruit-to-burrata ratio feels out of balance, cheese lovers may not complain.

Sample the fruit sushi that comes with a mango sauce. The beetroot-coloured rice is filled with a mix of fresh fruits including apple and a slice of kiwi on top. This can be a fun snack that matches with the vibe of the bar or a fruity palette cleanser. Drawing on chef’s experiences in the Middle East, there is a meaty hummus. The silky smooth hummus spiced with za’tar and sumac bears on it minced lamb and dehydrated olives. This is served with fluffy pitas, perfect to make protein-rich pita pockets.

To cater to the palette of the Chennai crowd, there is Madurai mutton pepper, a spicy mutton-chukka like dish that comes with shaved coconut and garlic crisps.

Off a plate emblazoned with the words “You make me melt for you”, we try the melt in the mouth paneer lasagna - slabs of paneer with chutney spread stacked up with chutney between each slice. A creamy makhani gravy poured on it at the table. It comes with a steaming hot churchur naan which is filled with ajwain flavoured potato mash.

For those craving a hearty Tamil dish, there is sambar risotto. It comes with appalam and carrot and beans poriyal which is more a garnish than a side. For main course, a chicken dinner bowl option is also available. Spinach stuffed chicken comes with corn and bean studded Mexican rice and some vegetables.

Among the dessert options, the soft and moist Mexican Tres Leches served with vanilla milk is delightful. There are a wide range of signature cocktails but the one perfectly in theme is the jungle bird made with white rum, orange chunks, orange juice, elderflower syrup and lime juice garnished with a banana leaf and pomegranate pearls. It is served in a glass that looks like a bird.

A meal for two at Macaw by Stories is ₹2000 (without alcohol). It is at Max Kailash, 132, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Elcot SEZ, Sholinganallur.