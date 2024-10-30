Loulou’s jazz nights and speakeasy charm bring the groove to Goa

American sociologist Ray Oldenburg introduced the idea of “third places” in the 1980s to describe social spaces beyond home and work, like cafes, bookstores, and bars, that help build community and connection. Fast forward to 2024, and these intimate spots define how we interact, do business, and make connections.

In a tucked away corner of Goa’s popular Assa House, owners Nitin Wagh and Shubham Sethia have carved out Loulou, an 18-seat cocktail bar with a “speakeasy” feel. The bar, which has become a ‘third place’ for the community of creatives in Goa, combines vintage charm with a cosy, modern vibe — bold striped wallpaper, velvet sofas, antiques, and soft lighting set the tone. Unlike crowded nightlife spots, Loulou offers a quieter, more personal experience, making it easy to enjoy deep conversations without the usual bar noise. Here, guests can fully appreciate the craftsmanship of each cocktail in an atmosphere that fosters real connection.

Nitin’s inspiration? A mysterious bartender he met on the French Riviera, whose charm sparked his vision for Loulou. “I wanted a backstory that would get people talking,” he shares. “The concept of nightlife in Goa, and across India, has evolved. It’s now about intimate spaces where people can relax without massive crowds.”

The cocktail programme

At Loulou, the cocktails go beyond the usual fare. Led by head mixologist Priyanka, it presents an eight-course-inspired cocktail menu that treats drinks as a curated experience. Developed with guidance from New Delhi-based Vikram Achanta and his team at Tulleeho, each cocktail is crafted with local and international influences, celebrating Goa’s vibrant ingredients while embracing globally inspired techniques.

One standout is the truffle reverie, which marries deep, earthy truffle notes with subtle local flavours through a precise infusion process. Despite the high-end feel, the cocktails are priced accessibly, making luxury more approachable without compromising quality.

What sets Loulou apart is its willingness to experiment. Ingredients like red cabbage and tomatoes bring unexpected but balanced flavours to the cocktails.

The food

Here, food and cocktails do not just coexist; they are partners. The tasting menu, curated to enhance each drink’s profile, is as ambitious as it is artful. Take the Bombay pâté, a dish that playfully borrows from India’s coastal vibrance with a hat tip to European finesse.

And if you think the Kozhi kari sandwich sounds like a standard Madras curry between slices of bread, think again. This dish winks at Japanese refinement by using shokupan, a soft and airy bread that somehow holds its own against the curry’s boldness, proving that opposites attract.

The boozy desserts — mint macaron, boozy truffle, and wine chocolate are the indulgent cherry on top, designed to leave you pondering the thin line between dessert and a nightcap. These playful bites are not just desserts; they are a last hurrah, infusing each cocktail with something extra, as if to say, “Yes, you’ve just dined, but why not linger a little longer?”

The entertainment

At Loulou, events are crafted as carefully as the cocktails. From intimate soirées to vinyl and jazz nights, each gathering invites a sophisticated nightlife experience that is as thoughtfully curated as the food and drink. “This isn’t your typical night out; we design events with a discerning, niche audience in mind — people who seek unique, artistically inspired experiences that are exclusive and memorable,” says Nitin.