Lattes round-the-clock at Seven Seeds Cafe in Delhi

The story goes that the Sufi saint, Baba Budan while returning from Yemen after a pilgrimage, brought seven beans of coffee and planted them in the Chikmagaluru hills of Karnataka, thus introducing the magic of coffee to India, says Gaurav Dawar.

That, he explains is the inspiration for the name of his newly opened cafe Seven Seeds, at Green Park, which has re-introduced the concept of all-night cafes to Delhi.

The city is not big on the 24X7 cafe culture, as most restaurants and cafes down shutters by midnight.

“My place is now an oasis for coffee enthusiasts and dessert aficionados,” says Gaurav who started the cafe in March. Seven Seeds opens at 8am and shuts down for four hours at 4am. “I am a night person who looks for a post-party spot to cool off; the Seven Seeds Cafe is delightful surprise,” says Anand Mishra, a software employee, who has started frequenting the cafe with friends post-midnight. Others who troop in to unwind and grab a bite are mostly employees from nearby areas who work late-night shifts.

The focus is on offering guests exclusive varieties of coffee. The Man on Mars, for instance, is the signature coffee, blending seven flavours selected from across the country.

Kerehaklu coffee from the laps of the Western Ghats and Kumbakonam degree coffee from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu are on offer to go with pastry, bowl muffins, pizzas, sandwiches, and wraps.

“Every item on the menu — except the classic breakfast— is served through the day and night, “ says Gaurav.

The menu is limited but offers a choice of seasonal dishes inspired by globalflavours, all made using locally-sourced ingredients. The pocket-friendly combos offer crisp potato wedges served with creamy hummus; a tasty avocado wrap; risotto made with porcini mushrooms, shimeji, and a touch of white wine and more.

Also try the popular sweet potato chips and zucchini fritters. The coffee menu appeals with its three broad classifications: there are hot brews including espressos, cappuccinos and smooth macchiatos.

The cold brews include frappes and coffee tonics.

There is a rose pistachio made with the essence of rose petals; iced coconut latte, and a citrus coffee tonic.

I try a refreshing cold brew infused with the warm scent of cinnamon and the sweet creamy flavour of vanilla.

The cafe has three seating arrangements; tables set outdoors enveloped in greenery, an aesthetically decorated space inside and a large hall done in pastel shades with convex mirrors that reflect light.

Though Third Wave Coffee in Kailash Colony is also an all-nighter, Seven Seeds is set to play the role of a catalyst in Delhi’s coffee circuit as Gaurav plans to open outlets in Greater Kailash and Gurgaon by the year end and more across the city later.

Anurag N

Seven Seeds Cafe, No.5 Block W Arjun Nagar, Green Park; 8am to 4am; Cost for two ₹400 to ₹600