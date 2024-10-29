Walking into La Gioia (meaning joy in English) is like being transported to the streets of southern Italy. Arched doors, nooks in the walls housing curios, vintage posters, and even a clothesline hanging from the window. The new restaurant on Indiranagar’s 12th Main Road aims to capture the warmth and joyful spirit of the region.

The shared “grole”

We are welcomed by the general manager Patrick D’sylva who takes us on a tour of the place. Spread over two floors, La Gioia has a dining area and a more casual bar upstairs. The wine room has wines from across the world — Chilean, Australian, Portuguese, German, Argentinian, and Italian.

The wall in the dining area has vintage knick-knacks, such as ceramic wine jars, retro coffee grinders, and pasta makers. I spot a wooden bowl, and Patrick explains this is a grole. It is an ornately carved bowl with many spouts and a small lid. The idea is to share drinks, usually coffee, with your friends. The bowl is passed around and everyone takes a sip from it. At the restaurant, any of their cocktails or mocktails can be served in the grole. We take a seat overlooking the street. And take turns sipping on our mocktail from the bowl.

Our lunch starts with melanzane in agrodolce. Melanzane means eggplants and agrodolce is a sweet and sour condiment. The southern Italian dish is made of chopped up eggplants that are cooked down with the sauce. It is topped with a creamy cheese and served with basil drops. The dish is not unfamiliar to Indian palates, being eggplant cooked with spices after all. The cheese and the vegetal basil notes elevate it.

Pucce is a type of bread from the Salento region. The circular breads are stuffed with different fillings and make for popular street food sandwiches. We opt for the puccia della gioia. The bread is fresh and soft. The filling has pulled chicken, smoked scamorza, confit tomatoes, salsa and cauliflower cream. We are not too impressed with the filling — it tastes more Indian than Italian. The spice levels of the filling overpowers the Italian-ness.

Handmade pasta and wood fired pizza

At La Gioia the pasta is handmade. We choose a slightly experimental dish, orecchiette alla Barese. The city of Bari in the Puglia region is the birthplace of this dish. It is traditionally made with orecchiette and some greens, usually broccoli rabe. Here it is given a local spin, with Indian mustard greens. The fresh pasta is too thick and more chewy than al dente. The greens and olives, however, work well together.

The wood-fired brick oven churns out fresh pizzas. The mushroom pizza we order comes to our table in no time. The crust is crisp and airy, just how I like it. The sauce is lacking something, and tastes only of tomatoes. We ask for chilli oil, and that does the trick.

I recommend skipping the tiramisu, and trying one of their other desserts. Hailing from Lecce, the pasticciotto is like a small pie. Made with pasta frolla, an Italian buttery shortcrust dough, it has a creamy custard inside. It is served with a tart strawberry coulis that balances the custard. We end the meal on this sweet note.

The décor upstages the food at La Gioia. With a few tweaks to the dishes, however, the restaurant has the potential to be a great date night Italian spot, with its prime location and impressive wine list.

₹1,600 for two. At 12th main, Indiranagar. For more details, call 9900092301