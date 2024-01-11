Kongunadu serves food with a tale to tell

January 11, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Kongunadu is a region in Tamil Nadu. Here in Hyderabad, Kongunadu: Legendary cuisine is a restaurant at Hitech city, which offers dishes from the cuisine typical to that region. Known for its liberal and flavourful use of spices and meat-heavy dishes, the dishes are mostly identified as homely. The restaurant also has many Telangana and Andhra dishes.

Kongunadu restaurant is not a fine dining place, not a destination for a date or some quiet with food and drinks. It is a meals hotel, simple and fuss free. The interiors are rustic, bright festive colours like yellow, orange, green and red can be seen in every corner. While one wall has a pictorial depiction of the dishes and flavours of the Kongunadu cuisine, another wall features an elaborate display of traditional Indian dolls.

Kongunadu’s menu is strong on non-vegetarian dishes. This eatery has a choice of thalis, vegetarian and non vegetarian. The simple menu however does list a decent number of vegetarian dishes in the form of starters including mokkajonna vada, gongura paneer, tamalapaku bajji, aratikaya bajji etc.

Some combinations that are unique but popular in the region include brain dosa, parota with mutton chukka, parota with chicken curry or vegetable korma. The parota combos of the menu is quite an elaborate affair listing 13 parota combinations, including a parota with gutti vankaya pairing as well.

We tried the mokkajonna vada among the vegetarian dishes and mutton ghee roast, vanjaram tawa fry and karivepaku kodi vepudu in the non-vegetarian section. As the food here is spicy, it is best to keep a goli soda or a nannari sharbath of your flavour of choice to wash it down.

The non-vegetarian curries we tried include bommidyala pulusu, drumstick mutton, mango mutton, talakaya pulusu and tawa boti fry. Most of these dishes are made to cater to the spicy palate of the Telugu people. The talakaya pulusu and tawa boti fry is something that I would like to try once again.

Kongunadu has two biryanis Thalappakatti chicken biryani and Kongu mutton biryani. These biryani tasted somewhat like the Andhra fry piece biryanis. Spicy is the word.

To douse the spice from all this food you will definitely want a mango curd or a junnu. Or just go for both and you will not regret.