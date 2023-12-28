December 28, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

In school, Keenan Tham and his brother, Ryan, loved bringing their friends to their grandfather Mon Yiu Tham’s restaurants, Kamling and Mandarin — among the most prominent ones in Mumbai for Cantonese cuisine. They would pretend-play as their father or grandfather, speaking to their friends how the father or grandfather chatted with the customers. For them, it was not about showing off their family legacy but showcasing their hospitality.

Years later, the brothers carved their niche in Mumbai’s hospitality business by founding Pebble Street Hospitality, which aimed to introduce modern Asian cuisine and reshape the city’s nightlife landscape. They began with KOKO, an opulent restaurant in Lower Parel, in 2016. Then, they actively developed Foo, a more scalable brand, which has expanded to nine outlets, including one in Bengaluru.

“Bangalore is one of the top cities in India. The city’s overall spending capacity has significantly shifted in recent years. It’s no longer just about microbreweries and similar offerings. There’s a growing interest in the luxury segment here,” says Keenan.

Hence, he and his brother decided to launch their second KOKO restaurant earlier this month. KOKO, Ryan’s pet name at home, means big brother. For Ryan and Keenan, the name denotes a sense of grandness. We can feel this grandness as we explore the three-storey, 12,000-square-foot restaurant featuring an elegant bar, luxurious private rooms, and a terrace adorned with ornamental plants.

Embarking on a culinary adventure at KOKO was like stepping into a world where flavours danced harmoniously, creating a symphony of taste lingering long after the last bite.

From the very first spoonful of laksa soup, it was as if the kitchen had concocted a potion of aromatic wonders. Bok choi, Thai lotus root, edamame, and Chinese cabbage engaged in a flavourful rendezvous, their rich coconut-based gala inviting our taste buds to a party. For someone who is not fond of sweetish coconut-based curries and soups, this one was an exception.

The next item was hamachi carpaccio featuring yellowtail, which is popular with lovers of Japanese cuisine. Dressed in a citrus soy sauce ensemble with a touch of shiso flair and a sprinkle of toasted sesame glamour, this dish was the haute couture of the appetisers. It was a dish so chic that I half-expected the plate to ask for a runway walk.

The delicate flavours were a prelude to the crescendo of tastes in the KOKO Signature roll (Non-Veg). Prawn, tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, and the crunch of tempura crisps created a melody of textures.

The crispy pork belly followed, a culinary masterpiece with Belgium pork belly delicately flavoured with vinegar, salt, and lime juice. Served with a mustard and plum sauce, each bite was a symphony of crisp exterior and succulent meat.

The scallop dumpling, a culinary gem, unfolded like a poetic verse. Scallop, prawn, water chestnut, celery, and coriander combined well, garnished with a touch of Thai chilli — a melody of tastes that resonated on the palate.

KOKO Bengaluru Cuisine: Asian Price for two: ₹3500 Hits: Hamachi Carpaccio, KOKO signature roll, and hazelnut crunch fingers Misses: None

The hamachi maki continued the narrative with a tantalising fusion of succulent yellowtail, zesty Singapore sauce, Thai chilli kick, creamy avocado, and the freshness of lolorosso. Topped with a spicy mayo drizzle and crisp crunch, it was a culinary crescendo — a story told through flavours.

The KOKO black cod is a seared masterpiece in a homemade soy and honey teriyaki sauce nestled on a bed of French beans and cherry tomatoes. Each bite unfolded like a chapter, revealing a delicate balance of sweetness and umami.

Alarmingly close to entering a state of food coma, I realise whatever I have relished is just a fragment of KOKO’s menu, which has over 140 dishes with a separate section for jains and vegans.

With enough space reserved for desserts, I ordered the hazelnut crunch fingers. A nutty chocolate ganache with an overlay of crunchy cocoa adorned with a garnish of French biscuit, it brought the KOKO tale to a delicious denouement.