Kochi’s new Roastown Global Grill is a nod to the art of rottiserie

May 03, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Meat rib pho, a thin, fragrant soup of Vietnamese origin, arrives with ceremony in a large white bowl. The clear soup with rice noodles and vegetables is a sensible way to start a weekend dinner at Roastown Global Grill at Edappally. It is light, packed with flavour and builds expectations for what is to follow.

The fairly-new-to-town restaurant offering global fare is a nod to the art of rotisserie and grilling. Among its selection of grills from Morocco, Argentina and Turkey, we go for a simple, delectable basa grill in an Argentinian marinade.

When founder Joshy George started Roastown Global Grill in Thrissur four years ago, he did not expect the kind of response he got. The 30-seater restaurant was packed to capacity and continues to draw in people.

A businessman who has to travel the world for his work, Joshy takes food seriously. He seeks out the cuisines of every new country he visits with a curiosity of a chef, taking notes about ingredients and cooking methods. Back home, he makes it a point to cook it. And this passion gradually led him to open the restaurant in his hometown Thrissur. The menu therefore is a collection of recipes from around the world — be it the Kenyan kebab or the French fruit de mer or the Mexican crab fritter tacos.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response, he decided to expand and open a larger restaurant (165-seater) in Kochi, including three live kitchens, a fourmier (pizzeria), and a chef’s studio.

The expansive menu devotes attention to salads, offering a variety. We pick a crunchy and creamy seafood salad with crisp fried fish, herbed bread, rocket leaves and creamy tuna mayo. The vegetarian version of the same comes with crumb-fried mozzarella.

“When the menu was being drawn up, we wanted to have dishes that are not very common in this part of the world, yet something that people would be able to identify with and like,” says Mohammed Siddiq, consultant chef. “We worked on the menu more than seven times before we arrived at this one,” he says, adding “This is an experiential dining centre. People can see the food being cooked; we have our staff explaining the dishes. We want people to learn about the food they order.”

The starters include Australian-origin bacon-wrapped prawns, served with tomato chilli salsa and wasabi mayo. While the original version has pork bacon, this one comes wrapped in chicken bacon.

As experimental as the menu is, there are always requests for the classics. Korean fried chicken, for instance, is a top seller. While the staff attributes it to K wave, it probably also has to do with people’s love for crisp, spicy fried chicken.

The breads here are baked in-house. From sandwiches to sliders, you can pick anything from the bread basket, including Khachapuri. Of Georgian origin, this stuffed bread with gouda cheese comes close to a pizza, with the options of minced chicken, beef and seafood as filling. “This is one of the popular favourites at the restaurant,” says George Joshy, the executive director of Roastown Global and the son of Joshy George.

He adds, “We have found that though people love experimenting with different cuisines, there is still a small segment that requests something rice-based. We have the potlucky, a Spanish dish that resembles biryani,” says George. The dish, which has rice, peas, mushrooms and pepper is slow cooked and served in a cast iron pot with jalapeno, cilantro cream and fries.

Flat Wok, an open Asian kitchen, catering to intimate groups, is also part of the restaurant, in addition to a mocktail bar offering inventive drinks. Try the KL 7 Martini, an ode to Kerala, which is a fresh combination of passionfruit, a hint of lemongrass and lemon juice. The presentation of the drinks are dramatic, as the KL 7 Martini arrives with a sliced section of caramelised passionfruit.

And about dessert, try the wine-poached seckel pear, a refreshing interpretation of the fruit. A large pear poached in non-alcoholic wine is served with quinoa bread, beet and honey reduction and banana caramel ice cream.