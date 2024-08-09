Katsu at a coffee shop? Vanamo in Bengaluru boasts a global menu

Global cuisine has become shorthand for just Italian and pan Asian when it comes to restaurant menus. But when I visited Vanamo, a new cafe in Indiranagar, I experienced a global menu that truly picks its dishes from all across the world – from Malaysian kari debal curry to French chicken confit. In an area saturated with coffee shops, Vanamo is trying to stand out with its gourmet approach to food and coffee.

The cafe takes its name from the Finnish word for the twinflower and is located on 100 feet road. It has chic modern interiors that take inspiration from Nordic architecture. Accents of gold and green dominate the space. I grabbed a seat looking out to the busy street and perused the menu.

The coffee menu has beans from Yirgacheffe in Ethiopia and Supremo single origin beans from Colombia. I opted for classic cappuccino made with the Ethiopian beans and the drink was rich, fruity and balanced. The menu also has flavoured coffees like smoked oak and brown butter.

Vanamo wants to steer clear of the usual cafe classics. There are no pastas or burgers. Instead there is an eclectic selection of dishes, with little flags next to the names to indicate where they originate from. I started with a comforting cauliflower and corn soup from North America. The slow-cooked vegetables were finished with coconut milk that made it silky and heartwarming. The Middle Eastern shish taouk roasted lamb salad was another stand out, with maple roasted pumpkin, baby potatoes, arugula and a lemon tahini dressing.

From the small plates section, I spotted Spanish patatas bravas, a smashed potato dish, Malaysian rojak fruit salad, and the Ukrainian favourite chicken Kiev. But I took the Italian route and tried the polenta caponata. Cubes of polenta were topped with the fresh eggplant relish called caponata. The dish had an interesting mix of textures.

Heading East for my mains, I was served the katsu yakisoba. The Japanese dish had stir fried noodles, vegetables and panko-crumb fried chicken. The dish has been around in Japan for more than a 100 years and the signature sweet and spicy yakisoba sauce is what makes it special. I rounded off the meal with an innovative Black Forest cheesecake. I am personally not a fan of chocolate in cheesecake, but the dessert was well made.

Some guests may miss the staples like French fries and sandwiches. But if you are looking for a more experimental coffee shop experience, Vanamo may be a good bet.

Cost for two ₹1,600. At 100 ft road, Indiranagar. For more details, call 9008266669