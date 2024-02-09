Kai, the new pan Asian restaurant in Visakhapatnam

February 09, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

The appetite for Asian cuisine in Visakhapatnam has been growing gradually over the years. From the popular pad Thai to expertly-crafted sushi and crispy tempura, the gourmands of the city now have the option of exploring some of the finest pan Asian delicacies at the newly-opened restaurant Kai at Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay.

The space embodies a new-age vibe that is chic, colorful and fun, yet inherently derived from Asian influences. As I step in, I am greeted by rich layers of various textures of rosewood, stone and black oak and an infusion of deep reds along with elements of art with marble birds. The flooring is well thought-out with a backdrop of gray marble texture and a patterned floor to offset it. Custom wallpapers bring the fun elements to the space. What catch my attention are the four custom-made richly embroidered fabric art pieces that adorn the walls.

The menu is curated to make a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours. Kicking off with a rejuvenating cup of jasmine tea, I start with crispy chicken goutie, a lightly pan-fried dumpling, neatly laid out and served with spring onion sauce, chili basil, and Sichuan sauce.

The menu gives a glimpse into the vast world of dim sums — some of these include prawn sui mai tobiko, hot basil chicken open bao, steamed lamb scallion dumpling, char sui pork bao and in the vegetarian section the crunchy asparagus water chestnut dim sum and spinach and corn crystal dumpling, among others.

The sushi is a standout with ingredients that are fresh and minimal, expertly crafted into flavourful rolls that satisfy both the eyes and palate. I try the smoked salmon asparagus, drizzled with cream cheese. Bite-sized, the dish holds its own quite well. The crab stick avocado California roll with pillowy rice inside is one of the best I have tried anywhere. This is a sushi dish that metamorphosed from the traditional Japanese sushi to include flavours that appeal to a global palate.

A traditional option worth sampling is the Burmese Khao Suey, a noodle dish with a delicately spiced coconut milk broth served up with an array of contrasting condiments and toppings.

I round off the starters with the grilled-to-perfection chicken teriyaki skewers, slightly chewy, nevertheless the flavours stand out.

Among the fresh-catch-of-the-day, I enjoy the white snapper fish fried with Sichuan spice. But it is the grilled crab cake, drizzled with sweet chilli sauce that wins me over.

Chef Sarafath Khan, who joins us, particularly recommends the steamed bhetki in pickled chilli. “This is a special preparation where the chilli is soaked in vinegar, ginger, pepper and a concoction of other ingredients for 24 hours. The bhetki fish is then marinated in this paste before it is steamed. This elaborate procedure gives the dish a heady flavour,” says the chef.

The service is efficient, and my food arrives at a well staggered pace, giving me sufficient time to relish a dish before moving to the next one. The meal-in-a-bowl is regular Thai fare where you have options of pad Thai, Thai green curry and Thai red curry. Among these, the Indonesian redang curry with jasmine rice is a bit salty for my taste.

Desserts at Kai tick the quintessential box of an Asian meal. They are mildly sweet. One of my favourites here is the sticky date and walnut pudding with vanilla ice-cream. I quite enjoy the dark chocolate flavours of the chocolate forest floor as well. The rabbit panna cotta with raspberry coulis and almond crumble is not too sweet either.

Address: Welcomhotel Devee Grand Bay, MaharanipetaContact number: 0891 660 0101 Price (for a meal for two): Rs 2,500 (aprox)