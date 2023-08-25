August 25, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Those who know the joys of sitting on a spacious verandah with a cup of tea or a book will instantly connect with the seating at Kaa’s Kitchen (KK) at Jubilee hills. Since the restaurant has limited seating the management prefers prior reservation unless waiting for a table is no hassle for you. Honestly, walking into the restaurant feels like walking through someone’s home garden.

If you walk in during lunch hour you are mostly likely to hear the pressure cooker whistle or the sound of vegetables being chopped. This the kind of place where you are assured freshly cooked food, while wondering about the wait for it.

When I say there are only three tables in this restaurant, it will give you an idea of how limited the space is. What I also noticed is that the staff quickly made arrangements for an extra table when those three tables were occupied. So, four tables at the most is what you get at KK. The beautiful part of sitting at one of the tables is the view. The trees in the garden and the birds there will keep your view engaged. One can also walk around the garden as they wait for the food to arrive.

KK is Kalyani Vancherla’s brainchild. It started as a freshly-cooked food subscription meal plan. On request and per constant suggestions from their subscribers, Kalyani decided to start a restaurant. KK is not a ‘pro restaurant’. The only thing they are particular about is freshly cooked food. KK is not a vegan, not satvik, nor ayurvedic, neither is it riding on the ‘healthy’ tagline. Kalyani says, “Freshly cooked food is our focus. We serve meat, dairy products and everything else like a normal restaurant. But fresh. Our kitchen’s limited space cannot accommodate a storage facility. So, vegetables etc get chopped when the order comes in.” KK serves breakfast as well. They serve eggs, sandwiches, juices, pancakes, a variety of dosas made with millets and pulses.

Since I went for lunch with a colleague who tried their subscription meal plan, we decided to first order a soup. It was a cream of mushroom soup. The runny yet buttery consistency of the soup with a well pronounced flavour of roasted garlic made it extremely enjoyable. Then we ordered a Mediterranean bowl and Jamaican chicken.

Both the dishes came and were polished off in a jiffy even though the portion sizes are quite generous. Both the orders were simple yet flavourful. The addition of mildly-spiced paneer to the bowl was a wonderful idea. The chicken’s tantalising spicy element was the real deal for me. We also ordered pasta because we wanted to eat something more.

Their lunch menu has a variety of rice preparations like coconut rice, tomato rice, pulao etc if you want to try Indian cuisine. Otherwise they have pizza as well.

The only thing that didn’t work was the dessert. Though we were told we would get pudding, what was served was chia seeds, quinoa pudding (listed in their breakfast section under smoothie). So much chia after lunch I don’t think is a good idea.

Table for two here will ₹1500 approximately. Reservation is a must. For reservations call 9000286165