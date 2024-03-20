Ishaara: A space where communication transcends language barriers

March 20, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

As you step inside Ishaara you are greeted by an atmosphere brimming with warmth and inclusivity. Located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka Ishaara is a space where communication transcends language barriers. Ishaara which means ‘gesture’ or ‘sign’ stands for its name where the staff is specially-abled, their faces beaming with smiles as they effortlessly communicate with the guests with expressive gestures.

“I wanted to do something which not only generates value for me but the community as well. In Ishaara we employ the staff based on their ability and not on their disability,” says founder Prashant Issar.

Crafted meticulously by designer Minnie Bhatt, Ishaara is a space that encapsulates the charms of a tropical oasis, with a rustic greenhouse highlighted by the ample teak wood, natural veneers and handcrafted terrazzo flooring. Leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the mall, Ishaara transports you to a space of tranquillity where the charm of a greenhouse meets the surreal allure of fine dining.

Attention to detail is noticed in every aspect as even the Ishaara logo resembles the word ‘smile’ in sign language along with the respective names of the staff mentioned on their personalized t-shirts. The menu is thoughtfully curated with sign language depicting each dish to help the guests communicate with the staff.

The chaat counter on display featuring old-fashioned picked and chutney jars, is reminiscent of the neighbourhood chaat thela (cart) or that shaadi wala chaat. It is a blend of ageless tradition reinvented with a contemporary outlook.

The food in Ishaara is an ode to the rich Indian flavours, with dishes that take you on a culinary tour through the streets of Lucknow and Delhi, where each dish tells a story of its own.

We started with their antre, Chandni Chicken Tikka, a dish from Bahadur Shah Zafar’s time. Instead of a traditional metal skewer, the use of a wooden skewer gives a nice smoky flavour balanced well with spices like the tellicherry black pepper, hung curd and white spices. Next up we go to the streets of Lucknow to try their Mushroom Gulawat Kebab, instead of a traditional minced mutton base the mushroom base is served with cream curd should be a must-try from their vegetarian options.

We then tried the Ishaara Lamb Dori Kebab, a blend of fine-mined lamb, kakori masala, elevated with a symphony of aromatic herbs that showcases tradition and innovation in a plate.

Continuing our gastronomic journey, we start with the mains where we are headed to the beaches of Goa to try Goa Green Chicken Curry, a flavour bomb in your mouth with ingredients like fresh mint, coriander, poppy seeds and of course the star of the dish Goan vinegar. We finished it off in no time with a bowl of steamed rice.

When we talk about Indian food how can we forget butter chicken? The Ishaara Butter Chicken with no shame can be said to be the best butter chicken that I have tried in a while, the pulled boneless tandoori chicken pieces tossed in a tomato makhani sauce create an intricate tapestry to flavours. Served with the classic garlic nan should be your must-try from the Ishaara menu.

Finally, to satiate our dessert craving, we are served Sitafal and Fig Ghevar from the bazaars of Rajasthan. The crispy light ghewar topped with warm sitaphal rabdi with crunchy bits of pistachios and almond was a perfect end to our culinary voyage.

Ishaara Pocket pinch for two: ₹1800 Hits: Ishaara Butter Chicken Misses: None