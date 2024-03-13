Is the new all-vegetarian menu at Chennai’s Eko Lyfe cafe a hit or miss?

March 13, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

A couple of days ago, I was mentioning to a friend that Abhirampuram’s Eko Lyfe is now a restaurant serving tacos and pizzas. “Wait. Wasn’t it always one?” they asked in return.

Eko Lyfe has lived three of its many cat lives. What began as a zero-waste store then hosted a small cafe serving coffee and a limited menu of treats on its premises until recently. Over the last month, it has undergone a makeover, with a variety on the menu — cauliflower wings, Mezze platters and sliders are only some of the options at this all-vegetarian fare. The restaurant continues to sell conscious produce in one corner, but the focus is now on the the smoke and glass domes covering our coffee and pizza. Eko Lyfe is clearly catering just as much to Instagram as it is to its menu.

As our dishes are brought to the table, the restaurant regulars loudly asking the waiters if they could sample what we are having. The owner, Jignesh Pujara, says that there have been several foreign nationals walking in, seeking vegan food . “I guess the word is already spreading,” he says.

Jignesh is fundamentally opposed to using the term ‘vegan’ as it has not done his business much favours in the past. The community in Chennai is small, he says. We hence settle on guilt-free (the food has no white maida, sugar, salt or dairy) and hope that nobody takes offense and loses themselves in the jargon. We would rather focus on the food.

At Eko Lyfe, nearly all food is made at a station in front of us. The servers know the menu by-heart and prattle off the favourites, the chef’s recommendations and their own preferences. The chef also arrives at our table, encouraging customisation and asks us to swap ingredients if we would like.

We begin by trying the pea soup, tofu drumsticks, and a large mezze platter before the fried food arrives.

An incident in my youth involving smushed peas being equated to eyes has ruined the vegetable for me but the soup, which bears no resemblance to still eyes, is of great consistency (nudged between thick and thin) and taste. The peas shine through and a hint of cream is drizzled atop to offset the green.

As we eat the soy drumsticks, my lunch companion says that it is the perfect replacement for the famed chicken cutlet. The soy is cooked and shredded perfectly, leaving no space to wonder about whether mock meat can really do the trick.

The mezze platter remains the highlight of the meal for me. Falafel and pita with a couscous salad that can be swapped with several saucy dips like the tzatziki, hummus and baba ghanoush could make a hearty meal for one. Besides this, there’s also the occasional olive and grape for a hint of sweetness. Since few restaurants truly pull their weight and show their technique with the humble pickled vegetable, I’m happy to declare that Eko Lyfe passes the test. The pickled cucumbers and radish are perfectly tangy, sweet and salty, allowing these flavours to cut through the fattier dips.

Similar re-launches of the Eko Lyfe brand including the store at Express Avenue have been planned. “It is buzzing all the time but we find that people like me, who are tired from shopping, come there, buy a single item and waste time. I understand this because I’m a bored shopper but it doesn’t help business,” laughs Jignesh.

As we speak, the crowd favourites arrive. The first is a plate of sticky Korean wings which is now on nearly everyone’s order list, says the owner. The sweet and spicy gochujang sauce smothers a fried cauliflower floret, desperate to conceal its identity. It is an appetiser to share, but longer marination of the cauliflower will perhaps help the flavours seep a little more into the dish.

The next is a smoked tofu piziallo. The dish arrives in an encased glass bowl propelled by tofu smoke to add to the smoke and mirrors show. The addition of tofu on the pizza is hardly offensive but the marinara requires work. The smoke also leaves a lingering smoky taste on the crust as the bread soaks in the flavour. Also, unfortunately nobody till date has been able to make vegan cheese that I enjoy eating. This is perhaps another deterrent to my pizza experience.

The soft tacos, however, with bits of crispy mushroom, beans, vegetables and sour cream, are the best part of the meal. The messy first bite checks all the boxes of texture as the smush to crisp ratio is well-aligned. The flavours of the sauce also come together and every element of the taco finds a way to shine without much struggle.

It is evident that Eko Lyfe’s food works where it tries the least. Their smoothies, the mezze platters, the taco and the appetisers are the best parts of the meal. They are good old bowls of food that we would order without the glitter and glam of social media. How will it truly distinguish itself from Soul Garden Bistro, its sister-concern with a similar menu, right across the street? This remains to be seen.

Eko Lyfe cafe is at 3, Ananda Road, Alwarpet. A meal for two costs ₹1,200.