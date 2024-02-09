February 09, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The ‘Pizza power’ sign on the bright orange walls of GOPIZZA’s newly opened outlet at VR Chennai in Anna Nagar is hard to miss if you are walking around the mall, given its striking colours and bright lighting. Alongside stacks of orange, rectangular takeaway pizza boxes, there are a number of small oval pizzas kept on display in a glass box — a distinct feature of the South Korea-headquartered pizza chain.

The chain promises a menu with dishes to serve the Indian palette like the farm fresh veggies, tandoori paneer, chicken makhni, pepperoni mania, and chettinad chicken toppings. However, the Korean side of the menu though, with gochujang and yangnyeom sauce prominently finding a mention, is where our attention perks up. Having seen several Korean dramas where the leads dig into slices of pizza generously loaded with meat toppings and spicy sauces, my expectations are set.

We start off with the Korean yangnyeom spicy chicken pops, a much needed flavourful spin on the regular chicken popcorn. The small pieces here are generously coated with a garlicky, flavourful hot sauce, making it the perfect spicy starter.

Among the four special Korean pizzas, the Korean MT volcano chicken pizza is becoming a favourite among their new customers in the 20-odd days that they have been open. With generous dollops of gochujang on roasted chicken, crunchy capsicum and cheese, this pizza remains true to its name. The first bite is an explosion of flavour, bordering on chaotic, given how there is a strong hit of both sweet and spice. The pizza base is airy, and it helps that they are generous with the toppings — there is a good amount of meat and veggies to be savoured with each bite.

If the volcano pizza serves up some intense, new flavours, the vegetarian supreme is just what you would expect, with vegetables and generous dollops of cheese. The regular size oval pizzas come neatly cut as five slices, and there is an option to pick a larger size as well.

There is an array of sides including the chicken yangnyeom wings, creamy fiery sauce pastas, loaded fries and wedges to choose from, as well as four ramyun variants. The cheesy chicken ramyun bowl is soupy and arrives piping hot to the table with mushrooms and small pieces of grilled chicken. While generous in quantity, the dish definitely lacks a punch and needs more than a single cheese slice placed atop the noodles.

For the last decade, there has been a burgeoning number of pizza joints in the city which promise a gourmet alternative to the thick crust, cheesy pizzas from larger commercial chains. GOPIZZA’s competitors might be the larger commercial chains that have a solid presence in multiple locations(there are two other pizza outlets in VR chennai as well), but they are clear about what sets them apart. “We make our dough fresh every day, and the cheese is good mozzarella. This is in addition to our Korean sauces, which are unique,” says Suman Saurabh, Chennai district manager of the pizza chain.

Given the rise of the Hallyu wave, the pizza chain which has 45 outlets across the country, has its sights set high given that this might very well become an addition to the restaurants and cafes in Chennai that promise a taste of Seoul. “We acknowledge the Hallyu wave and hope to provide an authentic Korean dining experience with popular food like ramyun, fruit drinks, and spicy fried chicken, transporting our customers straight to food streets in South Korea,” says Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA.

“With the initial positive response we have received from the Chennai market, we plan to open 50 stores across Chennai and other cities of Tamil Nadu in the next two years,” he adds.

The pizza chain’s extensive menu might initially seem overwhelming, but stick to the Korean treats for a flavourful pizza experience. If you are planning a K-drama binge with some pizza on the side, GOPIZZA might just be the place to head to for a Korean twist on your favourite, cheesy dish. The secret here, is in the sauce.

GOPIZZA is located at VR Chennai on the ground floor. Pizzas are priced from ₹100 onwards.