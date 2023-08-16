Hyderabad-based Concu comes to Bengaluru

August 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Here’s a bit of good news for those who’ve enjoyed the warmth of Concu in Hyderabad — they are now in Bengaluru! After a decade of being in the business of dishing out delectables, a debut in Bengaluru is a milestone for the patisserie and cafe chain.

While most places sport the ‘cafe’ tag simply in order to add to their nomenclature, Concu’s ambience provides ample sunlight and space, coupled with a spartan chic reminiscent of actual outdoor cafes. The high ceiling and thoughtfully arranged tables lend to an atmosphere of quiet charm where one can bask in solitude, get some work done or relax in the company of friends. Having said that, the cafe does have seating outside, as well.

In keeping with its name (concu is French for crafted), Concu’s menu has been thoughtfully curated to accommodate pretty much any level of peckishness one might feel at any given time of day — from a range of eggs and toast for breakfast or heavier wraps for brunch, to pizzas, pastas and rice bowls for lunch and dinner. While that might sound extensive in itself, four to five options in each category ensures the variety doesn’t get tedious.

The brioche toasts are a great choice if you are debating how hungry you really are or even if you can’t make up your mind. There’s a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian option, both served with a garnish of argula and cream cheese, and are quite scrumptious. The edamame and fava beans are perfectly cooked with just the right amount of firmness and none of the mushiness associated with overcooked legumes. The gongura mutton on toast is a welcome change, especially as the meat is flavourful and tender, coming apart easily for bite-sized portions.

There’s also a sweet version — the Brioche French Toast served with vanilla cream and maple syrup.

Concu caters to tea and coffee drinkers impartially with a separate beverage menu which also makes room for milkshakes, smoothies and lemonades (yes, more than one!). The salted caramel cappuccino was happy surprise as was the refreshing lemon, ginger and mint lemonade. Both drinks paired well with the brioche toasts.

The stroganoff was quite enjoyable with juicy portions of chicken and mushroom both, and the garlic butter rice was evenly flavoured and not too greasy.

The menu in itself has been thoughtfully designed with brightly coloured little icons indicating the base of any dish; a choice of almond or millet milk options for your drink is also available.

Perhaps what will make Concu a hit with families and the sweet of tooth is the fascinating array of pastries one can indulge in for dessert or even as a standalone meal (hey, no judgement here!).

The Banoffee is a good idea if you feel too full and have just a little bit of space for something sugary. The winning combination of caramel crumble, banana ganache and whipped mascarpone cream topped with sliced bananas sits lightly after a heavy meal.

The Medovik is Concu’s version of the traditional Slavić honey cake consisting of biscuit cake layered with honey, caramel and cream cheese. It is rather sedate in looks and taste, and a far cry from the honey cakes seen at the bakery round the corner — bright orange, syrupy sweet, topped with jam and coconut shavings.

And there certainly is no dearth of chocolate in all its glorious forms here. A treat for two at Concu could approximately come up to ₹1200.

With all that it has going for it, Concu could very well be on your list of solo hangouts in the city.

Concu is at 1089/A, 12th Main Rd, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar.