How Pangeo takes you around the world in 80 plates

September 06, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

To bring the ‘world on a plate’ may no longer be an unattainable quest or a fool’s errand at least in Bengaluru. Pangeo, the newest pub on the block, certainly promises the world in its menu.

Brought to the city by the founders of Proust in Hyderabad and Ironhill in Bengaluru, Pangeo is named after Pangea, the supercontinent that existed aeons ago, and brings tastes and textures from around the world to your table.

Before we get to the food itself, a word about the space — its sprawling interiors, done up to resemble the planet at-the-dawn of time, can comfortably seat 450. Cosy little nooks and lush foliage within the expanse offer suitable screening from surrounding tables; at times it’s hard to believe you’re seated four floors up in a building and not in some private Eden.

The bar hugs an entire wall lit up and lined with lovely bottles in all colours and sizes. On a pleasant day, the retractable roof slides back and you get to bask in the evening breeze and natural light. To be able to kick back with a drink in your hand in the company of good friends and great food, completes the picture of an urban oasis.

In keeping with their ‘worldly’ theme, Pangeo serves everything from pastas and pizzas to dim sums, baos and sushi. Sitting somewhere in the middle of this spectrum is the haleem baklava. While it may sound like a culinary anomaly, this small plate offering is an example of Pangeo’s fusion food. Hyderabadi-style mutton haleem served in light phyllo cups certainly make for a scrumptious mouthful!

Or the cream cheese dumpling served with roasted chilli oil brings together the bland and fiery in a surprising morsel, much like the Wasabi malai broccolli. Children and perhaps grown-ups too, will have fun with the cajun chicken cone — minced chicken served in a cone, oozing with cajun spices and cream sauce.

With the range of starters, it is easy to pass the large plates, despite the temptation offered by a porcini ravioli or crab meat bowl.

For those who enjoy experimenting with their drinks, the high on ragi could be right up your alley. Made from in-house ragi malt, whiskey and coffee liqueur, it is one of Pangeo’s signature cocktails. As is the kon-ni-chi-va, which as its name suggests, is a touch of Japan with vodka, wasabi and basil served with sashimi to pair it off.

Beer lovers rejoice! Pangeo has a designated lounge with a selection of brews from United Breweries. And if that does not impress you, there is a separate alcove for those with a penchant for whiskey and cigars, a little away from the madding crowd. Called the Chivas XV Lounge, this intimate space can seat 25, with cigars on display available, for the more sophisticated palate.

All the spaces share the same menu which could be a challenge to navigate simply because it is so vast. If only there was a globe to spin, put your finger on and order from that country — but then what would be the fun in that?

Despite dessert options, one could also try the range of specially curated inhouse sodas which come in delightful flavours — coffee, kaffir lime, strawberry and Indian spice. Not only do they pair well with your drinks, they could also be a bubbly end to a heavy, around-the-world meal.