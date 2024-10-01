How Caffeine Baar helps you find your flavour profile

I was asked how I liked my coffee. Black, I answered. “What kind of black?” Now, that’s a question you do not get asked a lot, but be ready with an answer if you are heading to The Caffeine Baar.

Coffee has long ceased to be a simple affair with milk and sugar being the only options; at The Caffeine Baar it has been elevated to a signature experience where one can single out their coffee preference from sweet, salty, sour, spicy, bitter and umami. Yes, that’s right, coffee can be savoury and spicy too.

Freshly ground from beans harvested from the Baarbara Estate in Chikmagalur, make up all the coffee at The Caffeine Baar founded by Sreeraksha Poornesh and Poojya. Their shelves and menu card sport variants such as honey sun-dried, pineapple fermentation, frozen cherry and more, among their manual brews.

If you have the time and inclination, opt for their coffee-tasting menu to gauge which flavour profile gives you a buzz. Distilled and decocted, these extracts sit pretty and chilled in wine glasses and whiskey goblets. From jackfruit and jalapeno for those who love some zing to matcha and lavender syrup for a mellower feel, these drinks are unlike any you may have savoured.

One can only watch mesmerised as your coffee sommelier/mixologist whirrs up a nitro canister, syphon brewer or magnetic stirrer to pour you a glass that is as unexpected as it is delightful. And while the coffees and coffee-extract beverages are a delight, the food menu is nothing to scoff at.

We start with one of their open sourdough toasts — the scrambled egg and harissa hummus. It is a great choice for brunch or the start of a busy day. Spicy and tangy, drizzled over with chilli oil, it hits the spot and once you top it off with a hot cuppa, there is not much that can faze you out just then.

Or if you would like a milder start, opt for the avocado toast. Topped with feta and pomegranates, the mildly flavoured choice is for those who would rather ease into their day.

I enjoy my toast with a rosemary cinnamon mocha. One of their house specials, this steaming cup of goodness had flavours and aromas which overlapped in a delightful way that coffee and chocolate have a way of doing.

The all-day breakfast menu has a wide selection of smoothies, pancakes and eggs. Hoppers and stew, pastas and burgers, as well as vegan options.

Everything looks quite interesting, but finally we settle for a protein bowl. It is a hearty helping of roasted vegetables, bean patties, mushrooms and superfood grains topped with a herb sauce. Servings like these make you feel good about choosing healthy options.

Talking of choices, our final one was the babka. Crispy, soft and sweet, it arrived at our table with the intoxicating aroma of cinnamon wafting in after it. I sent back the pot of hot chocolate sauce and scoop of ice cream, because it was so good on its own. Adding those toppings would have taken it to levels too decadent for me to handle just then. Perhaps another day.

Certain dishes at Caffeine Baar are available only on the weekends. And it would be best to book a coffee tasting slot beforehand, as it can take close to an hour and a half, if you are serious about savouring their different profiles.