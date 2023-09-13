Heliconia: Japan meets Peru in Goa

September 13, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Named after the Peruvian flower by the same name, Heliconia, the newly-opened restaurant at JW Marriott Goa, is all about chic minimalism. Earthy tones and plants, suffuse the interiors- almost an extension of the tropical surroundings. The modern aesthetics, including a dash of Japanese design elements, lend an air of refinement to this 120-cover space. In sharp contrast is the comfortable Rattan and wooden furniture.

Discussing the menu, Peruvian chef, Arturo Castro Salazar, who is at the helm, says, “When crafting this menu, our primary aim was to capture the authentic flavours of both Peruvian and Japanese cuisines with a touch of influence from Latin American culinary practices, while ensuring a harmonious balance.” Key ingredients are sourced from Peru, through suppliers in the UAE and India.

My Tuna Tataki – a Tiradito with raw tuna, a la sashimi is replete with citrusy and spicy flavours emanating from the zippy anticucho sauce, a blend of vinegar, chili, garlic, oil and cumin. The chili used is usually Aji panca, a local Peruvian pepper that renders a medium heat with a slight smokiness. Curious to try a Vegetarian Tiradito, I opt for the beetroot version. Masterfully executed, it is an interesting interpretation by chef and the flavour profile, ticks all the boxes.

Chef’s signature ceviche – classic hamachi, salmon and artichoke, are served enveloped in a smoke, created with dry ice and water, below the tray. Visually striking, the drama complements the pronounced tartness, drenched in freshness.

For mains, the slow-cooked pork ribs combine sweet and savoury flavours, while the seafood rice, with a pronounced umami taste, is satiating. The coral panca rice, with a unique bite, stands out thanks to it’s creamy texture, created by a medley of seafood, mostly salmon, eel and tuna.

My Peruvian Tres Leches cake, generously filled with custard, is light and airy, yet, decadent, and the dollop of strawberry yogurt adds to the balance of flavours.

Chef Arturo’s deep appreciation for culinary traditions, and his journey into fusion cuisine with a strong foundation in Japanese cooking, is evident in his dishes. As a native of Peru, he infuses a unique perspective into the concept of Nikkei cuisine.

The cocktails by bartender, Pratick Dey are another reason to visit Heliconia. His unique twist on the “Pisco Sour”, featuring charred pineapple and cloves, and a traditional “Chilcano” composed of Pisco, lime, Angostura bitters, and ginger ale, are worth a try.

Heliconia is located at JW Marriott Goa, Vagator and a meal for two without alcohol is approx ₹4500 plus taxes.