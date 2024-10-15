Comfort food differs from person to person — it could range from dal-chawal or chocolate cake to mashed potatoes or bhel puri and everything in between — but it is a hearty helping that warms the soul.

The idea behind Cosmo was to serve global comfort food in an atmosphere that was soothing. Set on the terrace, Cosmo exudes a brightness and space that is inviting and unobtrusive.On the same floor is a swimming pool if guests want to make Sunday brunch an extended affair.

We begin with an amuse bouche of mango burrata atop sundried tomatoes and pesto. Carefully constructed by chef Chandra Sharma, it set the tone for the rest of our meal. It was followed by a refreshing salad of organic quinoa and avocado. I am honestly not much of salad person, but I could not fault this offering.

Next, we relish a nutritious wild mushroom soup and you get why Cosmo centres around the concept of comfort food. It would hit the spot on a rainy night with a few slices of buttered toast.

There is no dearth of yummy goodness that finds its way to our table. The broccoli chilgoza ke kebab and gosht chapli kebab come highly recommended and just one bite is enough to tell you why. One can be forgiven for mistaking the broccoli chilgoza ke kebab for its close cousins the edamame bean or green pea at first glance, but its taste soon sets you straight.

As for the gosht chapli kebab, its taste and texture makes you want to indulge in yet another helping. By its very nature chapli kebabs are coarsely ground, not finely minced, and chef Chandra, adheres to that culinary diktat. The ratio of green chillies, onions, herbs and meat is well balanced with the consistency and flavours complementing each other to make a delicious whole.

Now since the aim here is comfort food from around the world, Cosmo serves Italian, Western and Asian fare. From the many mains on offer, we opt for the buckwheat ravioli lipari named after the Italian island famous for its pastas. I would suggest the ravioli of pumpkin seeds, butternut squash, tomato and parmesan cheese, a must try not only for those eager for their first taste of ravioli, but also for those who delight in its wholesome goodness.

We also try the salmon alla griglia; the grilled fish was done to perfection and served with onion compote, crusted green pea and truffle tomato sauce, it made for quite a fulfilling meal in itself.

Both desserts — the Berry cheesecake with fresh berries and an almond crust as well as the tiramisu of mascarpone cream and coffee cake — lived up to their reputation of being classics.

The menu at Cosmo is dotted with colour codes for ingredients making it helpful when choosing a dish.