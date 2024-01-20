January 20, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

When dimsums are on the menu, vegetarian diners always feel they get a raw deal, having to do with minced soft veggies as fillings, whereas non-vegetarians have endless options. Not at this dimsum fest at Rika, the Asian restaurant at Park Hyatt.

Dimsum luncheon announces that Rika which was open for dinner only is now open for lunch as well. The luncheon is a set menu with a choice of soup, a main course of two rice or noodle dishes and two side dishes and one dessert. From the three listed soups, I asked for mushroom. It is a clear soup with slivers of shiitake mushroom; quite light, yet a delight with every spoon. Since it a dimsum fest, I simply had to try all the varieties; preferably the non-veg ones. Yet I did give the vegetarian dimsums a go.

Of the five veg dimsums, I tried the water chestnut and mushroom Xo dumpling, mapo tofu spring roll almond and broccoli dumpling, edamame dumpling and spiced tofu black fungus and string beans dumpling. The edamame dumpling has a coarse paste of the edamame beans, leaving a feel the beans in your mouth with every bite. But for the spicy tomato dip that comes with it, this dim sum could have been labelled bland by Indian diners. For those who love their food without spice, this is perfect. For the ones who love a bit of a kick, the spiced tofu black fungus and string beans dumpling is perfect; I have never tried anything so innovative in dimsums before. I also tried the mapo tofu spring roll and will definitely recommend it.

Then the steamed pork ribs were brought to the table. The melt-in-your-mouth wonders are well seasoned and juicy, with a titillating heat from a pepper sauce. I had to stop at one because I had a few non-veg dimsums to try.

I began with the prawn and truffle har gao, followed by chicken wonton in Sichuan sesame chilli garlic oil and ended the dumpling round with a prawn crackling ball. The last one was new and an absolute delight; it is a fried dumpling that crumbles like a croissant with every bite.

After all this, I could barely think of rice and noodles but went with a few spoons of garlic fried rice with braised aubergine in chilli bean sauce. The signature Dai style crispy fried chicken with chilli, spring onion and cilantro, however, is a must tryat Rika. By now, I was too full to even breathe, so skipped desserts even though Giri from the waiting staff recommended I try the custard apple and yuzu or the mango and kaffir lime or fresh coconut, lychee and basil.

If you love dimsums and other things Asian — without the Chindian touch — Rika’s lunch will hit the right spots