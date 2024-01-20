January 20, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

The first time around, Hard Rock Cafe had a rough run in Chennai. It opened in the city exactly 10 years ago at Phoenix marketcity in Velachery, waited unsuccessfully for a liquor license and finally closed down unceremoniously sometime in 2016. This time, the restaurant chain hopes to do better at Pharos Hotel on Sterling road in Nungambakkam with renewed enthusiasm. And yes, this time round there are chilled beers to go with their signature burgers.

Hard Rock International is a popular business with venues in over 70 countries across 290 locations that include hotels, casinos, rock shops and stadiums. As it is apparent from its name, the restaurant offers a rock and roll theme with a rock-first line up and memorabilia of popular icons.

As this restaurant launched right before New Year’s Eve in the midst of Chennai’s iconic Margazhi music festival, Tom Perez, vice president of Franchise Operations, Hard Rock International, shares, “Chennai, with its vibrant culture and rich musical heritage, is the perfect backdrop for the Hard Rock experience.”

Nodding to ‘Black Dog’ by Led Zeppelin, we walk in through the dark teal, red and grey walls on which hang a a red shawl worn by Australian rapper Iggy Azaela, and a bright orange bikini worn by Britney Spears. Having moved to the heart of the city, the recently opened 4000-sq.ft outlet was packed, even on an otherwise-calm Thursday evening.

We begin the evening with a tray of their signature loaded ranch-style nachos with melted cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans and pickled jalapeños with a side of sour cream. The crisp triangles are subtly flavoured to let the toppings dominate. The mildly sweet beans elevate the dish while the sharp taste of the jalapeños cuts through the cheese.

To go with the snacks, we try their signature Hurricane cocktail, ​​a 1940s New Orleans classic made with rum, a blend of orange, mango, pineapple juice and grenadine, topped off with a pour of dark rum and amaretto syrup. The drink, unlike its name, is a tropical delight with fruity and citrus notes. We also give their popular Rhythm and Rosé mule a try. It comes in a hand-beaten copper mug and is light pink in colour. The wine-based drink is sweet with passion fruit, green tea, ginger and vodka.

As we dive into a platter of their popular shareables, the speakers blare with the familiar thump of the Queen-hit ‘We will rock you’. Within seconds, the waitstaff in the restobar gather from every corner for a dance performance on the stage that will soon be a platform for up and coming artists in the city to play their tunes. On the platter, the crunchy onion rings served with a sweet, smoky barbecue sauce stand out. The spicy buffalo wings had us going back for more thanks to the spice rub, despite the rather dry meat.

As burgers are one of their most popular offerings, we try their legendary burger and the only vegetarian option — an aloo tikki burger. The legendary original comes with a steak patty, lettuce, bacon strips, crispy onion ring, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, which felt scanty, along with a spread of chipotle aioli. A bite into the large and succulent burger could unhinge the jaw, but the bacon and the juicy steak make it worth the effort.

The potato burger on the other hand is rather disappointing with a rough breading and non-existent sauce, only salvaged by masala coated spicy fries served on the side.

The restaurant also offers an array of local-inspired preparations like Malli prawn roast made with coriander and lime and curry patta kozhi roast — a dish made with succulent chicken pieces and curry leaves.

The meal ends with a giant goblet layered with warm and fudgy brownies, thick chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream and swirls of whipped cream. This dish is generous and can quickly satiate unless shared by at least a group of four. Between dessert and the cocktails, it is likely you will see your New Year resolutions to pause alcohol and sugar gently begin to dissolve once more.

Hard Rock cafe is at 144, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam. Here a meal for two costs ₹2,000