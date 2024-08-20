GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Get lost in a maze at this new brewery in Bengaluru, spread over 60,000 square feet

Maize and Malt is located in Whitefield and has an elevated walkway, an island bar, a DJ deck and a rooftop area

Updated - August 20, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 01:23 pm IST

  • Restaurant Maize and Malt
  • Cuisine Restobar
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Anagha Maareesha
Anagha Maareesha
Maize and Malt is in Whitefield

Maize and Malt is in Whitefield | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Maize and Malt is expansive. The first thing we see as we walk in is a sweeping walkover bridge and winding pathways going around an indoor pool. This new brewery in Whitefield is spread over 60,000 square feet, and joins the ranks of breweries in Bengaluru that are competing with each other to be the largest. My friend and I visit on a quiet weekday for lunch.

Located very close to the metro station, and Phoenix Marketcity mall, Maize and Malt is easy to get to. It has two floors, an island bar, a DJ deck and an indoor cocktail bar. We take a seat on the open terrace area and pore over the menu. The staff is warm, friendly and efficient.

The craft beer selection

The beer menu offers a selection of their craft beers. We get a tasting sampler. Among the seven options, a few stand out. The Porter, a dark beer made with English hop from Kent, has notes of coffee. The Golden Strong Ale is more tropical and fruity, and pairs well with finger food. If beer is not your thing, we are impressed with their mocktails too. The one we try is called Cad Purity, and has a well balanced blend of fresh orange juice, mint and brine.

One of the craft beers at the brewery

One of the craft beers at the brewery | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The menu claims to be Colonial and Anglo Indian-inspired. However, apart from a select few dishes, we cannot find too much of a British influence. We start with a tandoori chicken and a Tangra-style chicken lollipop. The former is a classic and delicious. But the latter is not fried too well and the batter is uncooked in a few places. The Buffalo wings are one of favourites from the appetisers. The roasted sesame seeds add a nutty flavour to the wings. Try the harissa grilled vegetables served with hummus: the hummus is smooth and creamy, and the charred veggies give it a good textural contrast.  

Pizza, a hit and a miss

For mains, Maize and Malt offers pastas, burgers, north Indians curries and pizzas. Aiming to keep it light, we opt for pizza. The vegetarian farm to table pizza is a hit on the table. The sourdough base is baked to perfection and toppings include veggies and crispy kale. The Mediterranean shrimp flatbread is not to our liking. Topped with shrimp and bonito flakes, this experimental number does not quite hit the spot. We end with a slice of mango cheesecake that comes with a side of fresh aamras. A must-try for mango lovers.

M&M crispy dome

M&M crispy dome | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Maize and Malt makes for a picturesque setting, especially in the evening with all the lights and music. Skip the mains, and stick to classic finger food and their craft beers.

Cost for two ₹1,200. At Whitefield. For more details, call 8046809292

