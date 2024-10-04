From breakfast to dinner at Cafe Kaadhale in Secunderabad

Secunderabad’s iconic Clock Tower has a new address in Cafe Kaadhale (CK) that meets diners’ need for vegetarian food. Open from breakfast to dinner, the cafe on SD Road serves south Indian dishes including tiffins and meals. In the in-betweens, are bun muska, aloo samosa, mini veg curry puff, and mini paneer puff. On the beverage side, CK offers hot filter coffee as well as cold drinks such as badam milk, rose milk or cold filter coffee

CK opens at 7am for breakfast. If you relish spicy food, you should try the Chettinadu Masala Dosa; it is crisp and smeared with an in-house special Chettinadu masala and encloses a portion of potato curry. This is one flavourful dosa if you don’t mind the oil and a bit of spiciness.

To strike a balance with the spice, Siddhanth, one of the partners of Cafe Kaadhale suggested I try the garlic dosa. This, you cannot easily refuse if you love the flavour of roasted garlic.

Cafe Kaadhale is the outcome of a food venture in which Siddhanth and Anvesh (of Cafe Aaromale in Jubilee Hills) had set out to give Secunderabad some new flavours. Siddhanth said, “Secunderabad has a lot of potential but no one was venturing out here. We scouted for a place for a long time, and this place opposite the famous Clock Tower seemed perfect.”

CK was conceived as an eatery that offers comfort food but is still interesting. The menu was designed carefully in tune with the times. So while you find the regular idli and dosa, innovations come in the form of Gunpowder Ghee Masala Dosa, Venna Masala Dosa, Gunpowder Ghee Dosa and Gongura Onion Ghee dosa. The Chitti idli section lists out Mini idlis; I tried the Guntur Karam Ghee Podi Idli and Chitti Masala Ghee idli.

Siddhanth ensured that I tried their badam milk; he was so confident of the way they made it. My finding: unlike the bottled badam milk that is retailed, CK’s badam milk is less sweet, and has a faint hint of cardamom, and itty-bitty almond slivers in every sip. I recommend it.

If you are feeling peckish, you could try CK’s bun maska which folds unsalted homemade white butter sprinkled with generous amounts of castor sugar. Guilty indulgence at its best.

As for wholesome meals, there is Dakshina bhojanam (thali), or one could opt to choose one of the pulaos or biryanis and pair it with range of south Indian side dishes. In the pulaos, the gutti vankaya pulao and avakaya veg pulao stand out with a burst of flavours. Gongura jeedipappu pulao is mild with a beautiful tanginess to it. If you want something spicy, try the mushroon pulao. The pulaos are not dry and have a touch of gravy, so along with the side of raita, they do not need an extra curry. As appetisers, there are cheese chilli bajji, ghee roast paneer or chilli mushroom, paneer tikka and malai broccoli.

From the a-la-carte menu, one can pick veg aratikaya pulusu, veg madras curry, tomato jeedipappu kura or one of the paneer curries. There is also a Chinese section that offers the popular gobi manchurian, veg wanton and veg spring rolls.

In the pipeline are plans to add dahi ke kebab, jackfruit cutlet and soya chaap to the menu soon, as well as a jackfruit thokku masala.

Cafe Kaadhale is at Secunderabad, Opp. clock tower. Table for two ₹1000 (approximately)