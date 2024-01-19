Food memories from Once Upon a Time

January 19, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Once upon a time, the midnightbiryani at Once Upon a Time (Hotel GreenPark’s Indian restaurant) was a craze. The midnight buffet that served everything from keema dosa to dum biryani was the one-stop spot after a night of pub crawling. When chef Vignesh Ramachandran was roped in, he decided to give the restaurant a total makeover, in tune with the times; from appearance to what people ate and drank. His focus was to draw the younger crowd in for a relaxed dinner with friends and family or for a quiet date night.

The task was not an easy one, he says, especially because the midnight buffet lovers were not ready for the change. Chef Vignesh says, “It had to be a modern Indian, relatable menu, but one that did not have chicken 65 and paneer manchurian or the molecular gastronomy deja vu.”

Did he succeed? As he presented us some of the dishes from his menu, he debated on how he would want this menu to be known. “Original Indian food. Progressive Indian cuisine with original dishes created with inspiration from Indian flavours and classic Indian dishes is how I put every dish on the menu,” he adds.

The first was a cucumber wheel on a stick, marinated in thick yogurt and dipped in Indian-masala-dusted roasted basmati rice. All you need to do is pop it in your mouth and keep guessing about the spice dust on the crispy rice. This, Vignesh says, is how he wants to present Indian food. His concept is to make Indian food stylish with fine dining, while still being Indian in ingredients and flavours.

Then came another bite-sized appetiser — the anar dana roll, a take on the palak patta chaat. The soup that came was like a clear tomato soup with tiny vadas floating in it. The tangy soup with the itty-bitty bite-sized crisp vada is Vignesh’s take on the rasa vada of Tamil Nadu. There is also a chai-samosa chaat that is worth a try. The carrot poriyal is a work of art that comes packed with flavours. It has nuts and carrot shavings that look like bacon strip on a bed of carrot puree with a simple vinaigrette dressing.

The menu gives you the option or trying more than a couple of set menus; it also has some signature dishes on the a la carte selection.

In the Indian epics selection, the Chettinad prawn mousse takes innovation to the next level; it will keep you guessing on what makes it so delectable. I would definitely love this in a sandwich. Then comes the favourite of many young diners here, the chicken donut makhani; deep fried mince chicken in the shape of doughnut served with a dal makhani flavoured gravy. This alone is enough to make a diner feel they have eaten a lot. The combination is definitely well thought out and executed. The vegetarian version of this is the paneer donut with makhani.

The bun parotta comes with the sleekest nalli nihari; sleek, because the nihari is light in consistency even though it was not like a bland thin gravy.

Other dishes to try here are the chicken pappu charu annam, chepa vepudu, crab soup and, of course, the Irani chai ice cream. If you love Irani chai or chai, there is nothing to not like about this ice cream. At Once Upon a Time, you can create flavour memories for sure.