April 03, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

When you are in the mood for a new cuisine in Hyderabad try Tara Kitchen, part of a chain owned by the city-born Chef Aneesa Waheed, in New York. Aneesa is an award-winning chef whose inventive take on the cuisine brought her considerable acclaim and she has been featured in several American television food shows.

She shares, , “The journey of Tara Kitchen begins with a love story. I met my husband, Muntasim in Marrakech, Morocco, and after a whirlwind romance, we married there. We left for New York and took the love and knowledge of Morocco’s rich cuisine and culture. We opened our first Tara Kitchen location in Schenectady, NY expanded it to four more locations in New York, including Manhattan. We also started an eponymous Moroccan sauce line. Tara Kitchen in Hyderabad is the brand’s sixth and first outlet out of NY.”

Aneesa decided to open Tara in Hyderabad because this is Aneesa’s hometown andshe wanted to showcase her NY-based brand here. Why Moroccan? “I lived there and spent a lot of time in Morocco. I am a self-taught chef and entrepreneur. This has led me to author Easy Moroccan Cookbook: Quick and Simple Mediterranean Recipes (Rockridge Press, June 2022)’.”

In Hyderabad, Tara Kitchen serves Moroccan cuisine with Tazines, salads and delectable starters. Chef Aneesa says Tara Kitchen is all about bold flavours, fresh ingredients, homemade sauces and dips. “Moroccan cuisine’s world-renowned blend of North African, Mediterranean, Arab and Persian culinary roots makes for an exciting expansion of the Mediterranean/Middle Eastern food space in India. I hope to transport diners to Morocco with decor reflecting the vibrant colours and desert-mountain-sea setting Morocco. We have designed the dining area in a shimmering, Sahara-inspired style.”

After being seated, guests are greeted with Moroccan mint tea; the unsweetened tea with fresh mint leavesrefreshes the palate from the first sip. The menu has a description of every dish in detail, making it easy for the diners to pick. Expect a lot of vegetables, sweet-ish sauces (from a combination of dry and fresh figs) and a dominating cinnamon flavour in almost everything.

Service in this spacious restaurant is quick. As the food arrives, the staff explains each dish in detail. Aneesa feels Indian palates will relate to Moroccan food because of the heavy use of cumin, saron, turmeric, ginger, coriander, nuts, lentils, and chickpeas. Moroccan cuisine stands out for its souring agents like tangy preserved lemons, bright olives and preserved butter.

The chef made me first taste the Mediterranean rice bowl with grilled chicken, white sauce, hot sauce, fattoush salad and warm pita.; it is a meal in itself. Then came the ⁠Mediterranean spread with pickled veggies and hummus. Everything here, I felt, is a bit too generously served and even a starter can fill you up because it comes with a big portion. There were also lamb cigars(like a version of minced meat samosa but in cigar shape). There was lamb with spinach (bakkoula) as well. Then came the tagine-⁠lamb with parsley chermoula and chickpeas. This is a very flavourful dish that is low on oil. It is served with artisanal bread, making a very good combination. Aneesa also made me try the ⁠stuffed peppers with rice and minced lamb. This dish is delish. Lamb lovers should go for this. Low spice and less oil/fat makes the food at Tara a must-try. It is also a good introduction to Moroccan food .

To cater to all food palates, they are soon introducing local favourites with a bit of Indian Chinese and Indian signature dishes.