Fireside in Bengaluru is an ode to open-flame cooking

We all remember the childhood history classes on human evolution, where men started hunting their food and learned to cook on fire that paved the way for our culinary adventures across centuries. Humans have evolved since then, wood fires have been replaced by ovens and gas stoves whereas open-fire cooking has only been a part of our backyard activity occasionally for special occasions.

While wood-fire cooking has been huge in the West from fine dining to steak houses, the trend is quickly becoming a part of India’s restaurant scene. One such restaurant with an exciting new menu has opened up in Bengaluru. Fireside: Flame Craft Dining situated in the heart of Kalyan Nagar, is an ode to open-flame cooking.

A brainchild of Priyanka Alve with co-founders and chefs Rajat Alve, Vineeth M. and Pramodh H., Fireside is their effort to ‘harness fire’s raw energy to craft a unique dining experience.’

As we entered the space, the first thing that caught our eye was the open kitchen right in the centre with its open-fire grills, and wood-fired ovens, providing guests with a front-row view of the culinary excitement unfolding within. We were suggested to try out their 10-course tasting menu, which promised an overview of the entire concept.

As we waited for our course to start, we sipped on their in-house Kombuchas, while gazing on the display of Kombucha cultures gently brewing on one side adding to the experience.

Soon the food started arriving, with chefs meticulously explaining every dish. For Course 1 we had chicken thigh and leeks in Alabama sauce and pickled bimbli that became the surprise element in this simple chicken skewer dish.

Course 2 was lamb ragu topped with parmesan foam, parsely oil and bits of pasta crisps. The minced lamb was flavoured well with spices and the pasta crips helped cut through the dense flavour from the spicy lamb.

Course 3 was coconut crumb prawn on kung som and basil aioli sauce. What really added to the dish was the bits of nori sprinkled from top.

Course 4 was lobster veil drowned in a seafood broth with spring vegetables and kaffir lime. This light broth was a refreshing break from the earlier three heavy courses.

Moving on to Course 5, Goan poi stuffed with chicken tossed in cafreal sauce, feta cream and arugula. The bread was soft (proof of being right out of the oven), and a must-try dish when at Fireside.

Course 6 was palate cleanser, fermented orange ice with passion fruit, which only made us more eager for the following courses.

Course 7 was a complete surprise, eight-hour smoked pork ribs with pineapple chimichurri and apple glaze. The meat was extremely well done, practically dropping off the bone. It complemented the tangy chimichurri.

Course 8 was Spanish delicacy, seafood paella, with oven-baked seabass, edamame and eureka lemon. The dish tasted as exotic as it sounded. You know a paella is well done when you can taste the light charred flavour of rice.

Course 9 was a palate cleanser, a ginger beer bomb, drizzled with forest honey sitting on top of mosambi beads, the ginger bomb exploded in my mouth, something I did not anticipate at all.

By the time the dessert arrived, we had to catch our breath, no matter how full you feel there is always wee bit of space left for the dessert. Our Course 9 was ember coconut and semolina sponge, coconut sprout, mulberry, 73% cocoa soil and rum. What sounds like too many elements on a plate is a perfectly balanced dessert especially if you are not a fan of anything too sweet.

The tasting menu is priced at ₹3500 per person.