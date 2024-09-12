“I always wanted the Armani brand to become an expression of style as a lifestyle, of sophisticated simplicity as a sign of elegance in every field, and food that is one of the most important elements of everyday life could not be missing,” says Giorgio Armani. The brand ventured into the food and beverage space in 1998 with the launch of its Paris restaurant. With more than 20 cafes, bars, and restaurants worldwide, the Armani empire now spans four continents — from Milan to Tokyo, and New York to Dubai — and includes Nobu in Milan and the Michelin-starred Armani/Ristorante in Paris. And the latest addition to the portfolio is the brand-new Armani/Caffè in Mumbai, the first in India (and South Asia), which opened this week.

First impressions

Aptly located in the luxury mecca that is Jio World Plaza, Armani/Caffè occupies prime position on the first level next to the Giorgio Armani boutique. Inside, the space embodies the signature Armani design aesthetic with muted blue and green upholstery and screens featuring palm trees. The overall effect is a bit masculine with the teal walls and slate ceiling making the space seem smaller and a tad cold. At 52 covers, it is a compact restaurant with one wall taken over by the extensive wine display. There is an elegant four-seater bar at the far end, which also has a small coffee counter.

Understated but upscale

The menu expresses its strong Italian identity and features a range of dishes that traverse the country and also includes several Armani signatures. The focus is on quality of ingredients — many of which are imported from Italy and elsewhere in the world — and sophisticated execution. The extensive menu follows the classical Italian pattern of antipasti (starters), zuppe e insalate (soups and salads), panini and pizza, primi piatti (first course), principali piatti (mains), contorni (sides), and dolci (desserts).

We begin with the minestrone, the typically Italian soup that varies according to the region; here, it is a silken green-peas-and-spinach soup poured over a bed of asparagus, courgette, and butternut squash. The Caprese salad is another flavour bomb, a creamy ball of mozzarella sitting pretty atop red and yellow datterini (mini plum) tomatoes, all drizzled with basil oil. The sweet tomatoes act as a perfect foil to the rich cheese with the herby oil tying together all the flavours.

While we wait for the pizza, I peruse the cocktail list, which steers clear of mixology experiments and instead offers classic, spirit-forward cocktails. The Negroni Bianco — where the campari is swapped out for bitter bianco — is as well balanced as you would find in any good bar in Milan. It goes well with the Roman-style, thin-crust pizza; we picked the Parmigiana, which is the pizza version of the well-known aubergine dish. Instead of the usual San Marzano tomatoes that you find in most pizza sauces, here they are using corbarino tomatoes. These are sweet with low acidity and the resulting sauce is milder and does not overpower the toppings, in this case slow-cooked aubergine and generous amounts of parmesan cheese (not Parmigiano Reggiano, since Indian regulations prohibit its import on account of the animal rennet in it).

Next up is the Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, steamed potato and parmesan dumplings in a creamy tomato sauce. Right before serving, the dish is topped with parmesan and torched to give it a caramelised crust — it is probably the best gnocchi I have eaten in India. For the mains, we pick an Armani signature, Pollo alla Milanese, which is crumb-fried chicken breast served with rocket salad and roast potatoes. The chicken is well-cooked and juicy with a thin, crispy crumb and no hint of excessive oil, a feat that is not easy to achieve.

A sweet finish

The dessert menu is short, just five items of which we pick the Tiramisu Chicco and Bignè al Cioccolato. The former arrives in a pretty plate of coffee bean-shaped mascarpone mousse doused in coffee cream with smears of chocolate and fresh berries on the side. While the taste is on-point, the barest sliver of savoiardi/ sponge fingers means that the dessert lacks the texture of a proper tiramisu — a miss in my opinion. The other dessert fares much better, airy profiteroles drizzled with decadent dark chocolate and topped with vanilla cream. It pairs perfectly with an espresso — a sweet end to an almost perfect Italian meal.