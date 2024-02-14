GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eat like Virat Kohli at One8 in Bengaluru

At One8 Commune you can try community cocktails and jalebi chaat, or eat healthy like cricketer Virat Kohli, with tartare topped avocado and mushroom googly dim sums, fragrant with truffle oil

February 14, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
One8 Commune

One8 Commune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There are a lot of reasons to visit One8. Set in the heart of the city, the panoramic view from the rooftop and the wraparound decks gives one a rare, serene glimpse of Bengaluru. This is the eighth One8 outlet in the country, and the first in Bengaluru after branches in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai — it is also the most expansive with sweeping views of Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium.

One does not visit One8 to escape the madding crowd; now among the city’s most trendiest watering holes, it is where the upwardly mobile go to be seen. From artfully decorated linen and abundance of potted plants to chic new age chandeliers and intimate place settings, the interiors exude a quiet opulence and sophistication. Spread over three floors, pretty much any nook and corner of the space has hashtag potential, for large groups and intimate parties as well.

One8 Commune Special Arrangement

One8 Commune Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Ruth Dhanaraj

Still, jaw-dropping photographs cannot quell a rumbling stomach so we crack open the menu that has been structured around cricketer Virat Kohli’s dietary preferences, which focus on healthy eating. The first section is Virat’s Favourites, so of course we start with two selections from there. The tartare topped avocado with crispy corn, Japanese mayo and sriracha, served with scallions is unusual, interesting and quite delicious. If all healthy food tasted that way, I would be the first in a long line of hourglass hopefuls.

The same can be said about the mushroom googly dim sums. Stuffed with assorted wild mushrooms, cream cheese, vegetarian broth and a touch of truffle oil, it made a carnivore such as myself seriously consider seconds. Another of Virat’s favourites is the super food salad which combines assorted mesclun greens, roasted pumpkin seeds as well as watermelon and amaranth seeds.

One8 Commune Special Arrangement

One8 Commune Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

We were urged to try the jalebi chaat, crafted especially for One8, but it was disappointing. The combination of nylon sev, mint chutney and sweet curd, dotted with pomegranate seeds and topped with a warm, crispy jalebi felt more of a slapdash construct than a carefully thought addition to the specials.

The bamboo cashew nut chicken was a let down too. The tried and tested combination of bell peppers and schezwan sauce, failed to hit the high notes — it could have been a dish served any where in the city.  

Redemption came with the chicken souvlaki and its touch of the Mediterranean. Tender, juicy chicken with grilled onions and tomato, accompanied by a flavourful tzatziki and soft pita, it once again had us weighing the pros of a healthy diet.

One8 Commune

One8 Commune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The irony was not lost on us, since on the other hand, we were enjoying some of One8’s signature cocktails with our meal. Creatively inspired drinks such as the Ripple & Revel (white rum and clove syrup with guava and passion fruit) and Matinee Magic (mezcal and popcorn syrup with whiskey and sweet vermouth) were an interesting addition to the meal. If you are in a group, try the Collective Quaff, a concoction that serves four, which is a spectacular shade of purple made from blue pea, gin and green apple.

Hands down though, the biggest conversation starter was the dessert. Beautifully presented, Textures of Coconut unites coconut jelly, chocolate soil and green coconut caviar. Passersby kept stopping by our table to ask what it was, its rapid demolition doing precious little to dissuade them.

Textures of Coconut at One8 Commune

Textures of Coconut at One8 Commune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One8 Commune

One8 Commune | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

