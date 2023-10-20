HamberMenu
Dubai’s Filli cafe makes its way to Chennai

Take a break from your cup of filter coffee and indulge in the luxuries of Filli Café’s zafran chai at Ashok nagar.

October 20, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

  • Restaurant Filli Café
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Sangita Rajan
Filli Café

Filli Café | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

UAE is a country that holds coffee close to its heart. But one cup of zafran chai (saffron tea) was all it took to change this disposition.

In 2004, Rafih Filli decided to take over his father’s cafeteria in Dubai’s Al Mamzar area and made a small change on the menu. A cup of milky tea, dusted with saffron, found its way to a menu dominated by coffee. This cup of zafran chai, named Filli tea after Rafih’s high school nickname, was launched with the aim of sweetening his clientele’s taste buds. 

This legacy has now made its way to Chennai after stopping by seven countries — UAE, Canada, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UK, and USA.

The luxurious café with beautiful murals painted on the walls , located in Ashok Nagar, is franchised by S. Malarvizhi and K. Adithya of Avy Foods. 

Filli’s Zafran chai

Filli’s Zafran chai

At the launch of the café on October 18, Malarvizhi presented an amount of ₹1,00,000 as a token of first sale. “I do this at every place I open to encourage and motivate the staff,” she says as a server walks by carrying trays of aromatic zafran chai. 

The chai, sourced from Assam, and the saffron coming straight from Kashmir is a testament to Filli’s aim to bring the best to Chennai. Apart from the freshly brewed zafran chai, the menu also includes frappé coffee, Madras kaapi shake, iced chai, and more. “My favourite thing to munch on with the tea is the fillbunz and the foodles” says Malar. 

“We are very excited to launch India’s first Filli Café in Chennai, and it holds a special place among the expansion plans of the brand in the country. Inshallah, we want our customers to come and try all that we offer.” says founder Rafih Filli. 

Loose-leaf tea and tea bags at the Filli café

Loose-leaf tea and tea bags at the Filli café | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

So that patrons are able to recreate flavours at home, the café is selling loose-leaf tea and tea bags , ranging from the signature zafran chai to lavender and lemongrass. 

Café Filli is now open at Ashok Nagar; Price for two: ₹1200

