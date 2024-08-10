Discover Anma, Coonoor’s new cafe with a cause

A gentle drizzle kissed the windows of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as we snaked through the verdant hills on a cloudy Wednesday. A gentle rumble and the rhythmic clickety-clack announced our arrival in Coonoor. After a 10-minute drive from the railway station, we found ourselves outside Anma, a charming new cafe on the Figure of 8 Road. Inside, a smattering of customers enjoyed the warm, inviting ambience. This cosiness and the aroma emanating from the vibrantly coloured pastries in a glass case tempted us to stay indoors. But the call of the hills was stronger. We opted for a table on the balcony for an alfresco lunch, enjoying the panorama of the verdant landscape. As the afternoon dipped into coolness, the mist playfully shrouded the slopes. We could have easily spent the entire afternoon simply gazing at this vista. But our grumbling stomach, thankfully, nudged us towards the menu.

The first two pages revealed why menus can be more than just a catalogue of the food served. The second page introduced a quartet of intriguing markers: a Health Marker (spotlighting nutritional benefits), an Emotion Marker (evoking the feelings each dish might inspire, like “Comfort” for the English breakfast), a Social Cause Marker (showcasing dishes that support local initiatives), and a Flower Marker (we’ll get to that in a bit). The first page told Anma’s story; it wasn’t the usual “we’re passionate about food” spiel found in most menus. Anma’s story goes beyond food.

The full English breakfast was perfect for taming rumbling stomachs. This hearty ensemble promised a glorious clash of textures and flavours—crispy bacon, plump sausages, perfectly cooked eggs, and a medley of sauteed mushrooms and grilled tomatoes.

Following the full English, we turned our attention to an American favourite: burgers. Succulent ground lamb formed the base, its richness playfully challenged by the feisty tang of pickled gherkins and jalapenos. A creamy cheese sauce added another layer of indulgence, its savouriness a delightful echo to the caramelised onions’ sweetness.

One of us craved a taste of India. So, we chose rogan josh with paratha. Served alongside tangy pickled onions and crispy papadum, it promised a comforting warmth perfect for the cool mountain air. While the sauce wasn’t quite as velvety as promised, leaning more towards a comforting broth, the lamb was perfectly tender, and the spices beautifully balanced.

To chase away the remaining chill, we opted for hot chocolate. The richness of the chocolate was unlike anything we’d ever experienced, a dense and decadent concoction that perfectly complemented the cool mountain weather. It was one of the best hot chocolates we’d ever had.

There’s little to fault at Anma. The food was delicious, the ambience charming, and the view simply unmatched. But as we mentioned earlier, Anma’s story extends far beyond its delectable offerings. In fact, the cafe serves as a supporting act to an initiative called Hill of Flowers.

This project aims to create a hill carpeted entirely in flowers, attempting to restore the picturesque beauty of the Nilgiris. Beyond the aesthetic, Hill of Flowers seeks to empower the local community, particularly the women of Arakadu, a village nestled atop a nearby hill. Through employment as ‘Flower Guardians,’ these women will be entrusted with planting and maintaining flowers that will blossom through the seasons. Ultimately, Hill of Flowers aspires to uplift the lives of these local women with its sustainable approach.

A portion of every purchase at Anma directly supports this project. Remember the Flower Marker? The Flower Marker beside each dish indicates the flower colour associated with your meal. So, for example, if you ordered the full English breakfast adorned with a little white flower symbol, a portion of your purchase goes towards planting beautiful white flowers on the hills.

“With cafes overflowing, what makes someone choose yours? Sure, good food is important. But you need to have a story,” says Dipali Sikand, the founder of Anma (and MindEscapes, a creators’ retreat in Ooty). “Knowing your meal has a positive social impact adds a whole new layer of appreciation to the experience. It becomes more than just a meal; it becomes a way to connect with your community and support a cause you care about.”