Dindigul Ponram introduces its traditional biryani to Bengaluru’s culinary scene

Biryani has always been an intrinsic part of India’s culinary landscape, with its flavours and preparation methods changing as one travels from Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. From the royal kitchens of the kings to the tables of the British Raj, what we call comfort food today, has travelled across centuries and landscapes, picking up its unique flavour along the way. South India alone boasts of more than 10 different styles of biryani with each State offering its own flavourful twist to this iconic dish.

Among them, Dindigul biryani from Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district has now made its way to Bengaluru. In Koramangala known for being one of the food havens of the city- this new biryani spot has already garnered a lot of attention from influencers and chefs alike.

Helmed by the Ponram family, Dindigul Ponram from where it derived its name, began as a small shop in Begampur, Dindigul that was later converted into an eatery by V. Ponram Yadav in 1973. Today managed by their fourth generation, Dindigul Ponram has become synonymous with its mutton biriyani, and its predominantly meat-based sides. We were told what makes this biriyani truly unique is the carefully handpicked spices that they procure directly from farms in and around Dindigul to maintain its authentic flavour.

The pepper comes from Ayyampalayam, cardamom from Thandikudi, cloves from Thadiyankudisai, nutmeg from Ayyampalayam, hill garlic from Poombarai, and the brinjals and green chillis are from Dindigul. They source their ghee from their farms and have milling units where most spices are pickled, dried and powdered.

The restaurant in Koramangala is their sixth, and first outlet outside Dindigul. Once inside, the place has all elements of your friendly family restaurant with a touch of Tamil Nadu in the interiors. The colour palette has warm tones of terracotta with paintings on the wall that resemble Dravidian-style temple architecture.

Once inside we started off with their signature mutton biryani — tender pieces of lamb when combined with the fragrant, aged seeraga samba rice is a flavourful treat. Each spice in the biryani is carefully woven together giving a mild yet hearty flavour to the dish. The fat-to-meat ratio has been standardised to ensure more flavour, without the customary heaviness.

To go with the biryani we tried the mutton chukka varuval and mutton egg varuval — boneless cubes of mutton tava roasted with chukka masala. What looked very spicy was a mildly spiced dish that did not overpower the taste of biryani.

If you are a parotta fan and confused about what to order with it, the Ponram kozhi kari masala is a good option, comprising of tender chicken slow-cooked with their signature masala, and goes well with both parotta and biryani.

We then tried mutton cola urandai, deep-fried crispy minced mutton balls, a must-try with their biryani. We also tried their mutton kari dosai, Dindigul-style thick poured dosai topped with boneless mutton, egg and masala.

We then tried mutton paaya, mutton trotters cooked with coconut milk and coconut oil, with veetu dosai. Though the dosai itself comes with three different types of chutney, coconut, tomato and pudina, we liked it best with the paaya.

As we end our meal, Ponram is an experience etched in tradition and history, where each dish is carefully crafted with ingredients that represent the soul of the soil.

Shop No 575, Ganapathi Temple Rd, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Cost for two is ₹1000

For reservations : 903288 3288

Timing - 12.00 till 11.00 p.m.