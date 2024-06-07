Delhi’s Ghitorni neighbourhood is more about furniture than food, making you wonder why the city’s new gastronomy hub, Indicā chose to occupy space in one of its alleys.

As you make your way inside, it all begins to make sense. Indicā goes beyond the traditional dining experience, encouraging conversations around food through the lens of sustainability.

Within the space, there’s an application lab that concocts distinctive non-alcoholic beverages and products that harness indigenous ingredients. Also, check out the ingredient library, laden with everything from oils to herbs used to prepare food along with artwork that spotlights forgotten or lesser-known indigenous vegetables.

The idea for Indicā struck former journalist and food writer Damini Ralleigh. Upon realising that the relationship with food merely transcended aesthetics, she wanted to delve deep into the industry she was part of.

“There is nothing in the world that you cannot study through the lens of food. Each meal tells a story reflective of a community’s tradition, social dynamics and culture,” says Damini.

A Master’s degree from the University of Gastronomic Sciences, Italy, and working with the Slow Food Movement reinforced questions in her mind about the extractive and linear relationship with the natural world. At the same time, the pandemic struck and laid bare the harsh realities of a broken food system.

Upon her return to India, she met Sandeep Garg, the other half of Indicā, who already had this space and was looking to turn it into a food lab that was more ingredient and product-focussed. The duo joined forces and decided to create something where different people could come and share stories through the medium of food.

It helped that Sandeep was involved in his family’s specialised food processing business and had insights into sustainable farming.

“Everything we curate here, whether it’s a kitchen takeover, workshop, seminar, adda, or even a private event, has to follow a basic framework of sustainability. That’s why we close our spots 24–48 hours before the event because we do not produce more than what is consumed. It’s a minimal waste kitchen,” reveals Damini.

From a sourdough workshop led by Keith Goyden on the nuances of naturally leavened bread using ancient grains like paighambari (the nutritious and hardy Indian dwarf wheat) and ragi, to a recent kitchen popup by Chef Tanisha Phanbuh reinterpreting staples from Meghalaya like fried chicken and jadoh (pulao prepared with meat), the idea at Indicā is to bring forth stories of communities to as many people as possible.

“Why are only certain culinary traditions celebrated in fine dining, while others are neglected? How can we change it?” questions Damini.

The food at Indicā is all about showcasing ingredients that are otherwise not found in restaurants, including tree tomato, bamboo shoots, roselle, watermelon peel and neem leaves and flowers, among others.

I was particularly impressed with the various beverages that were served to me during the three hours I spent at Indicā. The first was a refreshing cooler made with rose, sandalwood, and Darjeeling tea, which instantly soothed my nerves. I also sipped on a strawberry seltzer and a version of shikanji made with a medicinal root called sariva.

“We have taken ingredients that the generation before us was familiar with, such as vetiver and roselle. We are using them to create drinks. There’s a lot of research that has gone into finding these ingredients and creating sustainable links with the farmers that produce them. The idea ties in well with our mission of showcasing the biodiversity of the country,” says Sandeep.

The experience-only space aims to host two to six events every month across formats. Currently, a multiple-course menu or thali has worked best for them, since it helps showcase stories of communities and regions in a more nuanced manner.

Damini and Sandeep’s vision may be ambitious, but it is not unattainable. The duo, through experiences at Indicā, wants to make a point that sustainability is not as hard as it seems. While there is a price to quality ingredients, there is also a lot of greenwashing that prevents people from understanding this movement.

“Sustainable eating can’t be a prerogative of a few people. It must trickle down. We have already lost so much of the world’s biodiversity,” says Damini. “At Indicā, we want to take these pedagogical ideas and bring them into the tangible realm of dining so that people can smell, see and taste the difference.”

Indicā is at 620, Zero Number Road, Ghitorni, Delhi-110030. Cost for two is about ₹2,500. Contact +91 9810233892 for reservations.